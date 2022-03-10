Free Stamp: All things free in the CLE for March 2022

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit the site for additional free events.
Towpath Trail Lantern Parade
A parade celebrating local art will take place at Sokolowski’s Overlook at 1201 University Road. The Towpath Trail Lantern Parade
will feature lanterns that raise awareness of environmentalism in the community through the artists’ use of recycled materials. The event is happening on Saturday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. Click here
for more information
Irish Bend Presentation
There’s an opportunity to revisit the history of the Irishtown community through a presentation
at Cleveland Metroparks CanalWay Center
. 4524 East 49th St., Cuyahoga Heights. Registration
is requested, but walk-ins are also acceptable. This is happening on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m., and more information can be found here
.
Meet Reptiles and Amphibians
There will be the first viewing of some of the animals popping out of hibernation at the Cleveland Metroparks’ North Chagrin Nature
Center on Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m. To meet and learn about these critters, it’s requested that guests contact the nature center 72 hours prior for registration. More information can be found here
.
Hamentashen Making Kit Pick Up
Hamentashen cookie kits are being made by jHUB, the Jewish culture awareness organization, and PJ Library for locals on Sunday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held for two hours at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland
at 25701 Science Park Drive, and it is meant to celebrate and promote the Jewish holiday of Purim. Click here
for more information.
COhatch Beachwood Grand Opening
The grand opening of COhatch
, an organization that promotes business growth, is happening on Thursday, March 10, at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. This location that just opened is in Beachwood at 26300 Cedar Road. Food and drinks will be provided, as well as live music and family-friendly games and activities. More information can be found here
.
Investor/Industry Networking Luncheon
The Lokai Real Estate
team is putting together a lunch for those looking to network in the field. It will take place at P.J. McIntyre’s
, 17119 Lorain Ave.,
on Thursday, March 10, at 12:30 p.m. More information and free tickets can be found here
.
Walkabout Tremont
A viewing in the Kaiser Gallery
at 2418 Professor Ave. is happening on Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. There are multiple exhibits, as well as a tarot card reader to see. Guests can also have a cocktail during their viewing. More information can be found here
.
Beachland Taco Bash
Walk into Beachland Tavern
on Wednesday, March 16, to enjoy margaritas, tequila, and, of course, tacos. During the event, This Way Out, the vintage and record store that is part of Beachland Tavern, will be open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. and all ages are welcomed. Click here
for more information.
Afro-fusion and Step Dance Workshop
An opportunity to learn multicultural dancing skills is happening at Cleveland Public Library, Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch, 1962 Stokes Blvd.,
On Saturday, March 26, at 12 p.m. This dance workshop promoting African and Western dancing will be going on for an hour and a half, and no prior experience is necessary. Those in the workshop must be 16 years or older, More information can be found here
.