Smooth sailing: Freedom Boat Club allows the joys of owning a boat, without the hassle

Founded in 1989 in Sarasota, Florida, the Freedom Boat Club Lake Erie has since become the largest marine franchiser in the U.S. Courtesy of Freedom Boat Club Lake Erie

Freedom Boat Club Lake Erie has three locations in Northeast Ohio—one at Channel Park Marina, one at Emerald Necklace Marina in Lakewood, and one at Mentor Harbor Yachting Club in Mentor. Courtesy of Freedom Boat Club Lake Erie

Freedom Boat Club Lake Erie is a multinational, members-only boat club that provides an innovative alternative to boat ownership.

“One benefit of Freedom Boat Club is that it’s for people who have a lot of different demands on their boating lifestyle,” Christen says. “Lets say dad and mom liked to go fishing, right? And then on the weekends, the kids, they don't want to go fishing. They want to go tubing. So we'll have a center console where they can go out and go fishing, and we have bowriders for tubing.”

“We go over all the safety sequences, everything that they need to know when they're out there on the water to make sure that they are confident when they get on the boat,” explains Christen. “We have U.S. Coast Guard-certified captains while they go out—we do not cut corners on boats, and we do not cut corners on safety.”

The club does not cut corners on pandemic-related safety measures either. The staff has worked hard to provide members with a COVID-safe experience. The results speak for themselves, as the club did not have any COVID-19 cases last year, and no cases have occurred so far this year.

Christen says he takes pride in knowing that throughout these unprecedented times, Freedom gives members the opportunity to have fun in a safe, stress-free environment.

“Its just a warming feeling to know that I'm able to impact families and really get something going out there, especially right now with the current times and all the stuff going on in the world,” he says. “Boating is a great way to get out there and just get away from it all.”

For those who are interested in Freedom Boat Club’s membership options, you can find the link to the website here or visit any of their locations for more information.