Gordon Green to transform into 'Chateau de Gordon,' to sip, stroll, and celebrate spring

Gordon Green and HeatherLily will merge floral, light, and music worlds into an immersive experience that honor of the season’s most vibrant colors.

Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1: A Night at the Chateau

It’s the perfect opportunity to catch up with close friends or sneak away for a date. Each ticket includes one wine flight of three French wines curated by Flight Cleveland , and one picnic-style charcuterie arrangement from the team at Spice Catering Co.

Monday, May 3: Hot Power Flow Class with Ann Richards

Indulge in a private one-hour cardio-infused power yoga session amid the foliage, set to an uplifting playlist. More information to be announced.

Book half-hour photo shoots with various themes to choose from.

Sip and see the sights. The first 25 guests will receive access to exclusive skin care swag bags from Advanced Aesthetics . Each ticket will include one wine flight of three French wines from Flight Cleveland and one picnic-style charcuterie box from Sweet Brie Co.

Sunday, May 9: Mother's Day Brunch

Whisk Mom away to the French countryside, without the hassle of airport travel. Family and friends are invited to dine on a prix-fixe, locally sourced seasonal brunch menu among the flowers at socially distanced tables.

Brunch are priced per table, and no individual tickets will be sold. Ticket prices for the other events vary.

Holland says all events will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. “It’s important right now to be cognizant of how people engage with different events,” he explains.

But he is also excited about the transformation. “We are celebrating all things spring,” he says. “This will be really vibrant; this will be really lush—with a bold spring look.”

Meanwhile Holland says Gordon Green hosted its first wedding of 2021 last week and has 60 more on the calendar this year. And, he says almost all Saturdays are already booked for 2022. “People are really ready to start celebrating,” he says.