Gordon Green to transform into 'Chateau de Gordon,' to sip, stroll, and celebrate spring

Gordon Green
event center, in its renovated historic century building
, will celebrate all the colors and beauty of the spring season this Friday, April 30 when it opens "Chateau de Gordon" for a limited 10-day run as an immersive large scale floral art installation.
“It’s something I always wanted to do in my event mind, and we had a small window where we could do it,” says Gordon Green owner Jacob Holland. “I wanted to do something with the public before the wedding season really kicks off. We have so much local talent and I wanted to put together a large-scale immersive installation using that local talent.
Gordon Green and HeatherLily will merge floral, light, and music worlds into an immersive experience that honor of the season’s most vibrant colors.
So, working with event and floral designer Heather Thomas of HeatherLily
, the 20,000-squae-foot space at 5400 Detroit Ave. will merge floral, light, and music worlds into an immersive experience that will honor the season’s most vibrant colors.
Holland says he has long wanted to work with a local artist to stage an immersive installation like this. Using sustainable silk and acrylic florals, trees, an antique greenhouse façade, the two have collaborated to bring spring to the center—without having to worry about the weather.
“We wanted to bring the outdoors in,” says Holland. “We wanted to celebrate spring in a controlled weather environment.”
Guests can sip on a selection of wines while enjoying personal picnic style charcuterie boards from local makers. The pop-up will also host opportunities to book private photo mini sessions.
In addition to strolling through a floral sanctuary, Holland has events planned over the nine-day period that will suit virtually any budget and activity preference. The events culminate in the Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 9.
The Chateau de Gordon events include:
Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1: A Night at the Chateau
It’s the perfect opportunity to catch up with close friends or sneak away for a date. Each ticket includes one wine flight of three French wines curated by Flight Cleveland, and one picnic-style charcuterie arrangement from the team at Spice Catering Co.
Monday, May 3: Hot Power Flow Class with Ann Richards
Indulge in a private one-hour cardio-infused power yoga session amid the foliage, set to an uplifting playlist. More information to be announced.
Tuesday, May 4: Private Photo Sessions with Emily Millay Photography
Book half-hour photo shoots with various themes to choose from.
Saturday, May 8: Mom's Night Out
Sip and see the sights. The first 25 guests will receive access to exclusive skin care swag bags from Advanced Aesthetics. Each ticket will include one wine flight of three French wines from Flight Cleveland and one picnic-style charcuterie box from Sweet Brie Co.
Sunday, May 9: Mother’s Day Brunch
Whisk Mom away to the French countryside, without the hassle of airport travel. Family and friends are invited to dine on a prix-fixe, locally sourced seasonal brunch menu among the flowers at socially distanced tables.
Brunch are priced per table, and no individual tickets will be sold. Ticket prices for the other events vary.
Holland says all events will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. “It’s important right now to be cognizant of how people engage with different events,” he explains.
But he is also excited about the transformation. “We are celebrating all things spring,” he says. “This will be really vibrant; this will be really lush—with a bold spring look.”
Meanwhile Holland says Gordon Green hosted its first wedding of 2021 last week and has 60 more on the calendar this year. And, he says almost all Saturdays are already booked for 2022. “People are really ready to start celebrating,” he says.