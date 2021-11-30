Light it up: LakewoodAlive to spread holiday cheer at 15th annual lighting event, seasonal festival

The City of Lakewood will take center stage this coming Saturday, Dec. 4, when Light Up Lakewood 2021
spreads the holiday cheer for the whole family with a parade, fireworks, food trucks and beer garden, a holiday train, games, and, of course, a lighting ceremony.
“It’s going to be a really fun night,” says Ian Andrews, executive director of LakewoodAlive
, the community nonprofit presenting the event with First Federal Lakewood
. “We’re really emphasizing how much fun-for-the-family this event is.”
The main activity takes place along Detroit Avenue, where guests are encouraged to visit the shops and restaurants along the strip, while the holiday train runs along Detroit Avenue between Marlowe and St. Charles Avenues.
Last year, Light Up Lakewood was forced to go virtual because of the pandemic, so Andrews says he’s happy to be hosting the event in-person this year. He cites as some of the highlights a giant inflatable snowman where people can pose for photos, a vendors area, and a chance to visit Santa on the steps of the Lakewood Public Library
.
“After a year of virtual events, we couldn’t be more excited to host one of the region’s premier holiday events,” says Andrews. “This free, family-friendly event embraces the season—with a decoratively lit Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood featuring a holiday parade, winter fireworks and lighting ceremony, live music, beer garden, ice carvings, a trackless train, hot chocolate stations, children’s activities and more.”
Additionally, Andrews says the Siberian Husky Club of Greater Cleveland
will return this year, with about a half-dozen huskies to parade the streets and greet people.
The lighting ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage at City Center Park on Detroit Avenue, followed by fireworks at 7 p.m. at Kauffman Park
(the fireworks can be seen from Detroit Avenue).
Light Up Lakewood runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for a complete schedule of events
