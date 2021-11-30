Light it up: LakewoodAlive to spread holiday cheer at 15th annual lighting event, seasonal festival

Karin Connelly Rice | Tuesday, November 30, 2021
The City of Lakewood will take center stage this coming Saturday, Dec. 4, when Light Up Lakewood 2021 spreads the holiday cheer for the whole family with a parade, fireworks, food trucks and beer garden, a holiday train, games, and, of course, a lighting ceremony.

“It’s going to be a really fun night,” says Ian Andrews, executive director of LakewoodAlive, the community nonprofit presenting the event with First Federal Lakewood. “We’re really emphasizing how much fun-for-the-family this event is.”

The main activity takes place along Detroit Avenue, where guests are encouraged to visit the shops and restaurants along the strip, while the holiday train runs along Detroit Avenue between Marlowe and St. Charles Avenues.

Last year, Light Up Lakewood was forced to go virtual because of the pandemic, so Andrews says he’s happy to be hosting the event in-person this year. He cites as some of the highlights a giant inflatable snowman where people can pose for photos, a vendors area, and a chance to visit Santa on the steps of the Lakewood Public Library.

“After a year of virtual events, we couldn’t be more excited to host one of the region’s premier holiday events,” says Andrews. “This free, family-friendly event embraces the season—with a decoratively lit Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood featuring a holiday parade, winter fireworks and lighting ceremony, live music, beer garden, ice carvings, a trackless train, hot chocolate stations, children’s activities and more.”

Additionally, Andrews says the Siberian Husky Club of Greater Cleveland will return this year, with about a half-dozen huskies to parade the streets and greet people.

The lighting ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage at City Center Park on Detroit Avenue, followed by fireworks at 7 p.m. at Kauffman Park (the fireworks can be seen from Detroit Avenue).

Light Up Lakewood runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for a complete schedule of events.

Read more articles by Karin Connelly Rice.

Karin Connelly Rice enjoys telling people's stories, whether it's a promising startup or a life's passion. Over the past 20 years she has reported on the local business community for publications such as Inside Business and Cleveland Magazine. She was editor of the Rocky River/Lakewood edition of In the Neighborhood and was a reporter and photographer for the Amherst News-Times. At Fresh Water she enjoys telling the stories of Clevelanders who are shaping and embracing the business and research climate in Cleveland.

Related Tags

Local Food Economy, Placemaking + Neighborhoods, Shopping 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.