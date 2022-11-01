For the love of literacy: Groups work together to overhaul, restock Little Free Libraries

Aaryn Matejcik-Krylon Senior Brand Manager with Students

have now been adopted by NCJW/CLE and, with partnerships with Krylon , a Sherwin-Williams brand, and CleveHome , a nonprofit that gives returning citizens a second chance, they will be regularly updated, maintained and cared for, so that every family in the community has literacy access to foster a love of reading. The Little Free Libraries in Cuyahoga County

Joseph says Krylon has committed to supplying spray paint on an annual basis, while Paul Fitzpatrick with CleveHome has already been repairing and maintaining the libraries. She says they have come up with a bracket system to remove the library box so Fitzpatrick and take it, repair it and return it.

While the idea behind the libraries and to take a book and then return it when someone is done reading it, Joseph says they expect, and encourage, people to simply take a book they’re interested in. She says often the libraries are emptied out quickly and need to be restocked.

She says it’s common to go through 3,000 books a month when replenishing the libraries. “We want to pump books into the community,” she says, adding that Krylon brought a box of books to place in the Roosevelt Academy library. “This was a full-circle community affair and I’m thrilled.”