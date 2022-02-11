Light it up: Nature center and historical society offer illuminated Valentine walk

The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes
and Shaker Historical Society
are putting a little winter romance into Valentine’s Day weekend with the Winter Wonderland Luminary Walk
on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Nature Center in Shaker Heights.
A path—lined with luminaries—guides guests down South Park Boulevard and the All the People’s Trail to enjoy the winter charm.
“We’re timing it with Valentine’s Day weekend, hoping that people will hang out with their loved ones,” says Marcia McNallie, event and community relations manager for the Nature Center.
There will be various locations to warm up and spend time with the other walkers, with a bonfire and heated pavilion at the Nature Center. Additionally, the Shaker Historical Society and Nature Center have set up selfie stations where strollers can stop to take pictures with Valentine themed props. Picnic Hill Market Cafe
will offer food and drinks.
There will be music performances from Nightingale Women’s A Cappella
group at Shaker Historical Society, 16740 South Park Blvd., and the Nature Center, 2600 South Park Blvd., will host the Akron Barbershop Quartet.
McNallie says the partnership with Shaker Historical is a perfect match for the Luminary Walk. “They’re one of our non-profit neighbors, so we thought this was a great way to do it, because it was in walking-distance, and it seemed to be a good fit.,” she says.
The spread of COVID-19 is noted as a concern, and guests are recommended to take all the precautions necessary.
“We’re definitely encouraging having safe practices,” says McNallie, “having sanitation stations, wearing masks, and social distancing.”
The announcement of Saturday’s event comes after January’s Winter Solstice Luminary Walk was rescheduled for Valentine’s Day weekend and now carries the Winter Wonderland name.
The event is free and open to the public and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 12.
“We’re all cooped up during the winter,” says McNallie, “so it’s a great opportunity to get some fresh air and to enjoy the neighborhood and what it has to offer.”