Keep on trucking: Meet the machines at Legacy Village this weekend

construction, emergency, and service vehicles, and machines of all makes and sizes—as well as get a chance to make their own race cars.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­an

,

, and a variety of popular costume characters. Guests can register to win a Legacy Village gift basket and a four-pack of tickets to see the Broadway musical

Sunday, August 7, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Legacy Village,

25001 Cedar