Notorious RBG: New exhibit at Maltz Museum pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Inspirational. Legendary. Notorious. These are just a few simple words that describe the amazing life and legacy of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who died at the age of 87 last September.



Her life and career will spotlighted in an exhibit, Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsberg at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, opening Wednesday, Feb. 24 and running through August.



Joan Ruth Bader was born on March 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York and her legacy has been an inspiration. “We learned of this exhibit a few years ago and bringing it to Cleveland was a no-brainer,” says David Shafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum. “People have been through a tough period this past year, and we all need to feel inspired.”



The exhibit is the first of its kind to highlight Ginsberg’s revolutionary law career, her personal life as a mother and wife, her involvement in the Women’s Rights movement, and her steadfast beliefs in equity and equality.



The exhibit is based on the New York Times best-selling book by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, and brings to light Ginsberg’s life journey. “Irin and Shana inspired an entire generation of non-legal minds to appreciate her genius,” says Schafer.











With the use of preserved photographs and now-historical documentation, multi-media installations, modern art, and her prominent role trending on social media, the exhibit showcases her life and the different aspects of her many faceted roles. “Every turn you make, you love something more about this great American,” Schafer comments while touring the upcoming exhibit.



The virtual launch event is scheduled for next Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Reservations are required. The event is free to Maltz members and $5 for non-members. Museum officials will host a dialogue with Carmon and Knizhnik that will provide a peek into the hidden secrets discovered while writing the book. “It is impossible to ignore the significance of her work and crashing the glass ceiling,” comments Shafer.



Visitors can tour the Notorious RBG exhibition in-person at the Maltz Museum, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by timed tickets, which can be purchased in advance online or over the phone, (216) 593-0575.



Masks are required for entry and social distancing is enforced. Admission for Maltz Museum Members is free. Otherwise, general admission during opening week, through Sunday, Feb. 28, is $5. Starting in March, general admission is $12; students and seniors are $10; and children ages five to 11 are $5 (children under age five are free).



As part of an ongoing outreach effort to connect visitors to the Maltz Museum during the pandemic, virtual visitors can explore Notorious RBG online. Approximately 60 minutes in length, virtual attendees will enjoy a webinar style narrated exploration of key objects and artifacts followed by a docent-led Q&A. Virtual tours will be offered on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and free for Maltz Museum members. Contact the museum for more information on tours.