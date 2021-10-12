Halloween goes to the dogs: Lakewood’s annual Spooky Pooch parade is Saturday

Dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed in their most festive Halloween costumes will strut their stuff along Madison Avenue.
Birdtown is going to the dogs this weekend with LakewoodAlive
’s 14th
annual Spooky Pooch Parade
this coming Saturday, Oct. 16, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Madison Park, 13201 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.
Pet owners are encouraged to dress their most festive Halloween costumes for the parade and competition.
The family-friendly Spooky Pooch Parade consists of a free festival at the park, a parade through Lakewood’s Birdtown neighborhood, culminating with an awards presentation.
The parade takes place on the streets surrounding the park and leaves on Athens Avenue. A map of the route can be found here
.
The much-anticipated dog parade commences at 2 p.m. Dogs of all shapes and sizes dressed in their most festive Halloween costumes will strut their stuff along Madison Avenue. Judges will award top-three prizes beginning at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the following categories: Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show.
Winner of Best in Show will receive one year’s worth of complimentary dog food, courtesy of Pet’s General Store
.
The Spooky Pooch Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m., with music by DJ Byron, dog games, children’s crafts, and more than 30 dog-related vendors. Doga, a free dog yoga session hosted by Pink Lotus Yoga
, also returns this year.
Pre-registration for the parade
is $10 per dog and day-of registration is $15 per dog. Pre-registration ends on Friday, Oct. 15
at noon. Multiple dog discounts are available with pre-registration only. Humans are free.
The event takes place rain or shine and proceeds from the parade benefit LakewoodAlive, a nonprofit community development organization.
Click here for a complete schedule of events or more information.