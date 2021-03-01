Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for March 2021

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.

Center Your Focus

Need help multitasking and getting things done? Iris Reading has you covered. On Wednesday, March 3, the website will host an online training session to help you limit distractions and increase productivity. You’ll leave feeling more attentive and have various concentration tools at your disposal. For more information and to register, click here.



A Creative Open House

The Maker Space Studios (690 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lakr) will host an open house on Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Attendees will learn how to use a Cricut Design machine and make their own T-shirts for St. Patrick’s Day—there will be several patterns and colors to choose from! Click here to learn more.



Riding Social

Join the Heights Bike Coalition for a social, sightseeing bike ride on Saturday, March 6 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Riders will begin their journey in the Flats and make their way downtown, touring various Cleveland landmarks and neighborhoods. Due to social distancing, spots are limited—so claim yours here while you can.



A CLE Photoshoot

On Saturday, March 13, Shoott Photography will host free sessions at Edgewater Park starting at 9 a.m. There’s no limit to how many people you bring or how many pictures are taken, but each time slot is 30 minutes long. For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.



Speed Dating in CLE

Calling all local singles! On Friday, March 13, Filter Off will host virtual speed dating sessions starting at 8 p.m. Each attendee will go on three 90-second dates—their “partners” will be matched according to their preferences regarding age, height, and location. Click here to learn more and to register.



Virtual Yoga

On Thursday, March 18, yogi Jen Dodgson will lead a virtual yoga session from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. This class is geared toward beginners specifically, though people of all levels are encouraged to attend. Click here to register and work some meditation into your lunch break.



Crafting for Spring

Find the spring in your step by attending DoubleTree Hotel’s Spring Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Crocker Park. More than 40 local shops will be there, selling makeup, home decor, jewelry, and more. For more information, click here. If you’re interested in being a vendor, please email Hometown Vendors.



Finding Career Connections

The Mandel School of Applied Sciences will host a career connections night for students on Wednesday, March 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees will gain career insights, receive resume writing tips, and connect with fellow alumni. If you’re interested in volunteering at this event, there are several opportunities available to you. For more information and to register, click here.