Free Stamp: All things free in the CLE for May 2022

Evan Gallagher | Tuesday, May 10, 2022
The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit the site for additional free events.

IGNITE Ladies Book Club
Looking for a book club that represents women in the Cleveland area? Cleveland Public Library has you covered. The IGNITE Ladies Book club is meeting on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. to cover the assigned novel, “What Happened to You” by Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey. This book was chosen for discussing issues of mental health and trauma. The library is located at 325 Superior Ave., and more information can be found here.

CLE Stories
The Cleveland History Center is providing an opportunity to learn about some of the most difficult times in the recent history of the state. CLE Stories: Ten Ohio Disasters with Neil Zurcher shines a light on dramatic events such as the famous Kent State shootings. Happening on Thursday, May 12, the presentation will be held at the Music Box Supper Club, 1148 Main Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., showtime is 7 p.m. Seat reservations are required, and more information can be found here.

Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors
A film depicting the struggles of a life in Ukraine in the days of the USSR is being played at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque on Thursday, May 12. “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors,” one of the most celebrated movies of Ukraine, will be shown that evening. The showtime is 8:35 p.m., and tickets can be found here.

Teen Night at the Musem
A fun night of games and science demonstrations for teens is happening at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m. At Teen Night at the Museum there will be video games to play, live animals to see, as well as pizza and music everyone can enjoy. Registration is required, which can be found here.

Blazing River Band
The music of Broadway will be played by the Blazing River Freedom Band, a well-known LGBTQ+ ally marching band in the Cleveland area. At the Lakewood Congregational Church, 1375 W. Clifton Blvd., the group will be performing music from beloved musicals—including Chicago and West Side Story. The event is free with a donation at the door, and more information can be found here.

Crocker Kids
There will be an opportunity for the little ones to dress up as princesses and superheroes at Crocker Park. In partnership with the Lake Ridge Academy, the mall is hosting this event with fun activities for the kids on Tuesday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is free, and it can be found here.

Bubbles, Bubbles and More Bubbles
Love bubbles? Tower City is hosting an event for families on the first level of the Skylight Concourse downtown. This will be happening on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Painting, a bubble show, bubble tea and a selfie station to capture the memories will all be available at the event

