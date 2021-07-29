Abrazo Tango! Cleveland Tango School hosts 10th annual Tango Bowling Marathon at Mahall's 20 Lanes

“It’s 120-plus really good tango dancers dancing on the floor, just for the love of it, at Mahall’s. And the bowling lanes are open.” Courtesy of Cleveland Tango School

Tango Bowling Marathon at Mahall's

Hangover practica” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to dance off Friday’s fun. The bowling league, made up of groups from various parts of the country, meets up a 4 p.m. before DJ Micaela starts the tango night off at 9 p.m. The party still rages on Sunday, with tango and DJ Kim Skoda from 2 p.m. to 6 pm., followed by an afternoon pool party across the street. Then DJ Steven Thull brings the milonga until 2 a.m.

Photo: Steven Thull “This is going well into the following days, for sure,” says Cordero of the nonstop dancing and fun. “Every one of these events will be a party through to the subsequent day, I’ll tell you that much.”

Cordero says he and Barrett will launch their tango and education tour shortly after the marathon. “God willing, I’ll be able to sleep for a good 48 hours after [the marathon],” he laughs.

The organizers are requiring proof of vaccination at the door, especially because of the close contact involved in the tango. “Ethically and morally, it’s the best we can do,” he says. “But having physical contact with other humans—hugging and having that human connection in a safe space, we really need it. And I’m going to try to provide it.”

When they are not organizing tango bowling marathons, Cordero and Barrett are touring or teaching classes for all tango levels. Beginning tango classes are held at Diva Dance Studio in Asian Town Center,

1541 E. 38th St.