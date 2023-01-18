Test Flight: Cleveland Public Theatre shines the spotlight on artists’ works in progress

“Test Flight is a critical piece of the spectrum of opportunities we have created,” says Raymond Bobgan, CPT’s executive artistic director. “The idea behind this series is to nurture artists who are on their way to full production and need support in the pre-production phase to create a workshop production."



Bobgan adds that the experience of staging their works in progress can be both helpful to the artists and entertaining and enlightening for the audience.



"Artists can utilize Test Flight to beta test their nearly finished work," he explains. "New work celebrates one of the most essential elements of theater—it is immediately present and live. And that means it is also a special experience for audiences to get in on the ground floor and witness a critical and extraordinary side of theater.”

Jaiie Dayo Aliya

A woman recently released from prison, and her loved ones, experience a crisis of faith when her 15-year-old daughter becomes pregnant under mysterious, and perhaps miraculous, circumstances.

About the playwright:

Jeanne Madison

Tania Benites

Dave Tabar

“Anna of Mariupol—Act 1” (a short rock opera set in present-day Ukraine), is written and produced by David C. Tabar and directed by Christina Dupre.

An innocent, young Anna finds family and friends caught up in sudden military conflict and seeks comfort from a higher order.

About the Playwright: Tabar once played keyboard in Westlake’s rock band The Color while playing trumpet throughout his school years. Today he’s best known for music that he composes, produces, and releases on Blackpool Records , including rock, Classical, and Jazz/Blues/Gospel. Tabar also co-wrote and co-produced the 2018 film and music production, “ Angel in a Foxhole ,” in a collaboration with Dean Love Films in New York.

Two strangers meet in an abstract environment. Through the shapeshifting of identity and setting, the pair explore how to have difficult conversations in real time.

Ananias Dixon About the Playwrights: Crum is a Cleveland-based director, writer, performer, educator, and meaning maker, who holds the position of artistic and education associate at Cleveland Public Theatre. She and co-writer/composer Caitlin Lewins developed “Everything is Okay (and other helpful lies),” a dark musical comedy that received a reading at the New York Musical Festival in 2019.

Obediya Jones-Darrell Jacket of Blue”

Written, composed and music-directed by Obediya Jones-Darrell and directed by Tara Taylor.

Set in the golden era of rail, “Jacket of Blue” is a play with music about the struggles faced by Black train porters in the 1920s. With original music inspired by Ragtime, Jazz, Folk, Gospel, and Broadway traditions, the story follows a dignified and conflicted porter who must face the best and worst humanity has to offer during a journey across generations that transcends culture.

Jones-Darrell is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist, producer, filmmaker, playwright, music composer, sound designer, and lyricist of Canadian origin and African descent. While he spent his formative years in Nova Scotia and British Columbia, Cleveland is now the place he calls home. Over the past three years, his work has been performed internationally in theater and film festivals on five continents. In 2019, he was selected as one of Canada’s 20 emerging diverse filmmakers by Toronto’s Reel World Film Festival.