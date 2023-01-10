Welcome to The Chefs Table: Local chef brings a nomadic flare to her inspired dishes

Chef Bri Welk will be launching The Chefs Table—a nomadic pop-up fine dining experience at locations throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. Courtesy of The Chefs Table

The five-course dinner will feature a ribeye fourth course with whipped potato, winter vegetable ragout, charred leek, local mushrooms and a veal demi Courtesy of The Chefs Table

Chef Bri Welk

“This is a passion project to really fuel the creative fire I’ve missed for so long,” Welk says. “You'll see elements of molecular gastronomy, French cuisine, Asian cuisine, and much more.”

upscale tasting menus focused on local, seasonal, and sustainable food and beverage pairings.

“You’ll see different elements all the time, and I’ll run these tasting menus just a couple of times before I create a new one,” she says. “I’m going to follow seasonal food; I’m really just following what Ohio has to offer.”

Welk will work in front of the table anytime the property has an open kitchen, and guests will be encouraged to ask questions and learn more about Welk’s cooking methods.

Just two days after announcing the launch of The Chefs Table, Welk revealed the first event will be on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Barrel Room on Canal in North Canton, with owner Keri Sullivan collaborating on wine pairings.

The five-course dinner will feature a beet and citrus first course with blood orange, yuzu, goat cheese, pepitas, and microgreens; smoked duck tartare; second course with fig, black cherry, cured egg yolk, parsnip, and brioche; a scallop third course with risotto, roasted garlic, truffle, saffron, roe, and microgreens; a ribeye fourth course with whipped potato, winter vegetable ragout, charred leek, local mushrooms and a veal demi; and chocolate bomb fifth course.

The experience costs $150 per person. Welk says seating will be limited to only eight to 10 people per tasting to keep the experience intimate.

Welk says in the future, she plans on waiting until 24 hours before a Chefs Table event to reveal the exact location of the tasting.

The Chef’s Table concept came to Welk after she was diagnosed in 2019 with