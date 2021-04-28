VoicesofCLE murals and other public art welcome 2021 NFL Draft visitors to Cleveland

As downtown Cleveland prepares for this weekend’s 2021 NFL Draft
festivities, visitors and locals are invited to explore a series of #VoicesofCLE
murals and Draft signage across the city center.
55 Public Square: with work by artist Isaiah Williams
Presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance
(DCA), the public art project is a platform for expression and a catalyst for discussions about equity and justice—initially sparked by the civil unrest last May. New works by local artists Isaiah Williams
, Lauren Pearce
, Stina Aleah
, and Rashaun Dillard
are now on display at three locations including 55 Public Square (Williams), 770 Saint Clair Avenue (Pearce), and 1350 West 3rd
Street (Aleah & Dillard).
Additionally, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
will welcome special NFL signage and activations across downtown, including the lighting of the Terminal Tower on the first two Draft nights. The historic Tower will be illuminated with each of the 32 NFL team’s colors and feature their projected logos during their time on the Draft clock.
Other a
reas of activation include all six Cleveland script signs—on East 4th Street, on JACK Casino’s pedestrian walkway (at Prospect and Ontario), and Greater Cleveland RTA’s E-Line Trolley.
S
ignage, including pole banners, bus shelter wraps, and sidewalk kiosks are now visible around downtown Cleveland and surrounding areas, connecting the city’s neighborhoods to the NFL Draft.
Last Thursday, April 22 Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett revealed the #VoicesofCLE piece by local artist Glen Infante
that Garrett commissioned.
Involved from concept to completion, Garrett personally selected Infante to create the “Cleveland is the Reason” mural, inspired by Cleveland icons of sports, culture, and rock ‘n’ roll.
“When you think of Cleveland, we often think about these popular personalities who helped shape the culture of our city,” says Infante. “I wanted to make sure that those who found success in their respected fields were being recognized and thanked for their accomplishments.”
#VoicesofCLE was organized to help animate downtown Cleveland spaces and storefronts,
following the events of May 30, 2020. Presented by DCA, in conjunction with the City of Cleveland, Karamu House, Ingenuity Cleveland, Destination Cleveland, Cleveland Public Library and LAND studio, the initiative provides a
platform to uplift voices, and for expression and healing. A collaboration between local businesses and artists, #VoicesofCLE is meant spark conversations and actions necessary to inspire change.