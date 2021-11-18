The long haul survivors: WOVU to host event to celebrate and educate COVID-19 survivors

Taquita Michelle Brown

the population of Cuyahoga County is 63% white and 29% Black,

Black residents in Cleveland made up 49% of COVID-19 cases and 61% of COVID-19 hospitalizations last year.

And, like Brown, many Clevelanders who have had the coronavirus are still suffering the virus’ effects. Ailments can range from severe headaches, like Brown’s, to breathing troubles and other physical issues, to psychological problems and depression.

In other words, researchers are finding that the effects of COVID-19 can last long after the virus is gone from the body—known as

Jae Williams, Program Manager at WOVU 95.9 FM

So on Saturday, Nov. 27 WOVU will present " I am a Survivor: COVID-19 The Long Haul " to address two specific challenges occurring within the Greater Cleveland African American community: The lack of available services related to Long COVID and the fear and distrust of available health services.

Williams, who in March 2020 was in the ICU in a coma and on a ventilator for 24 days before waking to be told he would have continued complications from the virus, says he wants to make the public aware of the physical and psychological conditions many COVID-19 survivors must deal with.

The organization also wants to make support recourses available to COVID-19 survivors and help them overcome vaccine hesitancy.