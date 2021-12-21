We Run This City: Grant will extend YMCA's youth marathon program to Lakewood

Past We Run This City participants take part in Cleveland Marathon Courtesy of YMCA of Greater Cleveland

Past We Run This City participants take part in Cleveland Marathon Courtesy of YMCA of Greater Cleveland

Shoes, T-shirts, medals, and race fees are provided for free to every participant, but Wahome says they are recruiting volunteers and sponsors to help with coaching, covering the costs of clothing and race registrations, and travels.

“We’re starting to rev back up to get more people involved,” says Wahome, adding that We Run This City was suspended during much of the pandemic. “We’ve gotten a few emails already form people who want to get their kids involved. I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

Wahome says he is excited to launch the program next month, even if he personally is not ready to start training for the marathon.

“It’s great to get this program off the ground,” he says. “I don’t know if I’m ready to pull out my running shoes just yet, but I do have a bicycle I can ride.”