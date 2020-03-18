Connected in CLE: A comprehensive list of local resources and help for COVID-19

When the going gets tough, Clevelanders band together. As our city navigates uncharted waters during the COVID-19 crisis and pandemic, many organizations and individuals are working hard to make sure no Clevelander gets left behind. Though by no means an exhaustive list, below is a listing of helpful resources that reflect those efforts:

Job Opportunities



Thrive Peer Support offers peer-to-peer help for people in substance recovery and mental health treatment. They are uniquely positioned to still provide assistance during this time because they have been approved to offer their services through telehealth. They are also hiring Peer Support Coaches, Licensed Counselors, Recruiters and Billing Specialists—learn more or apply here.



Free Meals, Food Banks and Distributions



View a community-organized map of free meals and food distributions here.



The Greater Cleveland Food Bank continues to distribute nearly one million pounds of food each week. The food bank is also working with partners to obtain "grab-and-go" bagged Greater Cleveland Food Bankafter-school meals for various distribution sites, and will provide weekend bags of food through its Backpacks for Kids program—along with seven-day emergency food boxes for households and seniors. They are in need of volunteers to keep these programs running—please click here to see how you can help. If you are in need of food, please call the food bank's Help Center at 216-738-2067.



Every weekday during school closure, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be providing two take-home meals for any children 18 and younger—and accompanying adults—at 22 pickup sites (along with shuttle service). Get more details here.



See a full list of free meals and food distributions in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood here.



Clevelander Katya Wilkins has compiled a comprehensive list of local free meals.



The Willowick Pet Food Pantry will be offering free curbside pet food distribution Saturday, March 28, at Willow Praise Church in Eastlake. For more information, send an email here.

Internet Access



Spectrum is offering free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll, call 844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.



Comcast is also offering two free months of internet service to all qualified, low-income households. You may cancel at any time or continue the service at $9.95 per month. To enroll, call 855-846-8376 or visit internetessentials.com.



Let's help support Cleveland bartenders like this one.Emergency Loans



If you are a bartender or work in the beverage industry, check out this specific grant program: usbgfoundation.org/beap



Hebrew Free Loan Association is offering interest-free loans up to $1,500 for those financially hurt by the coronavirus. If you or someone you know is in need of an emergency loan due to the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), access the application here or call 216-378-9042 to have an application mailed.



Restaurant Support



Clevelanders Erin Zaranec and Katya Wilkins have compiled a helpful list of restaurants offering takeout—reference Erin's list here at Rather Be Reading CLE, and Katya's list here.



The city of Cleveland Heights is offering free metered parking at all times to help encourage support of restaurants that will be providing takeout services. (Permit parking is still required for long-term parking.)



Childcare



Cleveland Pandemic Response is coordinating childcare for those who need an extra helping hand. Click here to learn more.



Enrichment and Education



Literary Cleveland will move its classes online for April—see a list of their fantastic offerings here.



Cleveland Metroparks and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are offering virtual classroom lessons via Facebook Live every weekday at 11 a.m. Join the fun here.



Ariel Karas of Opus 216Career coach Sue Nelson is offering free online discussions and insights for weathering job transitions Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. Registration is required.



Opus 216 is posting live “pandemic playlist” performances of classic music on its Facebook page. Listen in here.



On Wednesday, March 18, from 5 to 6 p.m., the Cleveland Flea will offer a free class on how to compile a business plan via Zoom.



Steinway Piano Gallery Cleveland will be live-streaming "The Quarantine Concerts" each week, starting Thursday, March 19. Watch online at pianocleveland.org



Cleveland's Iron Chef Michael Symon is going to be offering free cooking demos on Facebook live—get a taste here.



Thanks to the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, Cleveland Pandemic Response participants, and all the others who helped compile this list. We will continue to add to it as resources come our way. Have an addition? Email us here.