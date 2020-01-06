Free Stamp: All things free in the #CLE for January 2020

The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all of the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
The Future of Playhouse Square
Dobama Theatre and Lake Erie Inc. will host a Kids’ Playwriting Club for children in grades 3 through 6, on Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27 and Feb. 3 and 10. Participants will explore playwriting, play theater games and prepare original plays for the Marilyn Bianchi’s Kids’ Playwriting Festival,
which is in its 41st year and takes place June 5 to 7. Playwriting club activities will take place at the Cleveland Heights Library
, 2345 Lee Road, kicking off at 4 p.m. and concluding at 5:30 p.m. For details, click here.
A Foodie Tour
As part of University Hospital’s Wellness Wednesdays, a grocery store tour of Dave’s Market (1929 East 61st St.) will take place Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. Attendees will learn about added sugars and the New Food Label and enjoy free samples afterwards. Before it begins, meet at the store’s entrance near the fruits and vegetables. If interested in attending, click here
.
Communication is Key
On Thursday, Jan. 9, Shella Travarca will host “Do Unto Others is a Lie: Improve Your Communication in 2020,” a workshop that aims to mend broken and strained relationships through dialogue. Travarca studied human behavior for more than 15 years and has identified useful techniques that eliminate common relationship frustrations. Conversation will last from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Parma-Snow branch of Cleveland Public Library. Click here to register
.
Namaste, Restore and Reinvigorate
Inspire Workplace Interiors will host Inspiring Wellness, a 60-minute all-levels Vinyasa flow yoga class on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m at 1382 West Ninth St. The class will be led by Jen Seaman, PYT, a local instructor. Yoga mats and light refreshments will be provided for guests. Registration is required and space is limited. Click here
to claim your spot.
I’ll Give You the Moon
On Friday, Jan. 10, the full moon will rise over Cleveland, and The Pixel Shoot plans to take advantage of it. If interested in attending, meet the group at Edgewater’s Cleveland sign at 4:30 p.m. until nightfall to capture the moonrise. Loaner gear and tripods will be provided for attendees, and warm dress is encouraged. To register, click here
.
CLE after Dark
Local artist Christina Sadowski presents her photography exhibition “Nightfall: Cleveland after Dark,” opening Friday, Jan. 17. She hopes her use of different tones, shadows and contrast will capture Cleveland’s “thriving underdog” reputation, as she chose not to use a full color pallet. The opening reception is Jan. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. The collection will be on display until Feb. 21 at e11even 2 Gallery
, 1300 W. 78th St., Suites 111 and 112. For details, email Sadowski ([email protected]
) or Rich Cihlar ([email protected]
).
Start 2020 With …
Self empowerment. Make 2020 your most fulfilling year yet with Empower Yourself: Transform Your Life, an online life coaching event, on Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. Learn how to be more authentic and break expectations by making four shifts in your life. Click here
to learn more and to register.
Ice, Ice, Baby …
On Monday, Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), the city of Cleveland, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and North Coast Harbor will put on their annual Ice Fest from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. More than 30 ice displays will be there, and the Great Lakes Science Center as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will offer free admission to attendees. Meet and greet characters, hot cocoa, cookies and crafts will be provided. Click here
for more information.
Reading in CLE
Broaden and deepen your appreciation of reading at One Community Reads on Monday, Jan. 20. The project will compel family, friends and neighbors to share their experiences while reading the same book. Its hope is that the Cleveland community engages in meaningful dialogue to find a common neighborhood purpose. The first meeting will take place at Cleveland Public Library, 325 Superior Ave., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Click here
to learn more.
Become a Homeowner
Looking to buy a home sooner rather than later? Head to The Bottlehouse Brewery in Lakewood on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m for Howard Hanna’s How to Buy a House. The company’s mortgage team will discuss the lending process, and a group of new homeowners will share their first experiences in realty. A drink and dinner will be provided for attendees. Click here
to register.
Back to the Jazz Age
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Roaring ‘20s are returning to Heights Arts, as Classical Revolution Cleveland will pay homage to the Jazz Age. Notable composers include Django Reinhardt and Amy Beach. Eclectic scores of classical music, jazz and classically inspired jazz will play from 7 to 9 p.m. Heights Arts is at 2175 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights. Click here
to learn more.
Mix, Mingle and Network
Learn about your profession or future career path at the Mix & Mingle Networking Mixer on Friday, Jan. 31. Educators, journalists, entrepreneurs and many other young professionals in different occupations will be in attendance, sharing their career experiences with attendees. Mingling will commence at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. in the Greatroom in Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. Dress is business casual. Click here
for more information.