The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all of the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
A CLE Party
Juvly Aesthetics is celebrating the opening of its downtown Cleveland location (1406 West Sixth St.) with a launch party Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will get a tour of the new office, meet the staff, and win free products and treatments. Light appetizers and drinks will be provided. Click here
to register.
Celebrating Black History Month
On Friday, Feb. 7, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will host the discussion “The Intersection Between Hip Hop Culture & Education” as part of its week-long celebration of Black History Month. Attendees will explore elements of Hip Hop in a fun, innovative way that’s filled with rich narratives and motivation for future educators and artists. The discussion will be led by MC, educator and artist Mahi. Space is limited. Click here
to reserve a spot.
Black History Month
Modern African American art will be honored at the Case Western Reserve Art Studio Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the African American Artists Alumni Art Education Program. A wide selection of drawings, photographs, paintings and artifacts will be on display. There will also be an ethnographic arts collection exhibited by CWRU Director of Art Education/Art Studio Tim Shuckerow. Textile artist Grace Mertoni will also be in attendance. For additional details, click here
.
Cooking in CLE
University Hospitals will host a free cooking class with chefs and dieticians in the Teaching Kitchen Classroom at Dave’s Market and Eatery in Midtown on Monday, Feb. 10. This month, recipes and lessons will be focused on heart health. Free parking is available in the parking lot off East 61 Street and Chester Avenue. Click here
for more information.
Art, Waffles and Beer
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Bookhouse Brewing will host Drink and Drawffle, where attendees will drink beer, eat waffles and channel their inner artist. Art supplies, beer and waffles will be provided—just arrive hungry and thirsty. This event will last from 5 until 8 p.m. at 1526 West 25th St. For more information and to register, click here
.
Art Feeds Thought and … Poetry
On Thursday, Feb. 13, poets will read work inspired by Heights Arts’ Point-Line-Pattern-Plane exhibition. At the beginning of the event, artists will discuss their pieces and the process behind creating them. Afterward, invited poets John Burroughs, Ray McNiece and Carson Evans will read poems inspired by the exhibit. This display of visual and written art will last from 7 until 9 p.m. at Heights Arts Gallery (2175 Lee Rd.). For more information, click here
.
Identity Crisis?
Do cultural identities matter? If so, why? On Friday, Feb. 14, a Cuyahoga Community College panel will discuss the significance of bloodline, upbringing, gender and orientation, and whether they affect individual identities. Featured panelists include Hervé Koubi, Harry Boomer and Deborah Abbott. The event will be hosted by Tri-C instructor Vincent Holland and take place at the Metro Campus (2900 Community College Ave.) from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. For additional details, click here
.
1,000 Ties
On Saturday, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, men ages six to 21 are encouraged to attend the second annual 1,000 Ties event. Attendees will partake in networking activities and tie lessons and learn about mentorship opportunities. The first installment will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the East Professional Center (1349 East 79 St.), and the second from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Warrensville Heights High School. Registration is required. Click here
to reserve a spot. For more information, contact Jowan Smith via email ([email protected]
) or by phone at 216-785-3695.
An Evening of Entrepreneurship
Ever think of starting your own business? If so, attend the Women’s Business Center of Northern Ohio’s Mindset of an Entrepreneur event, Friday, Feb. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At this event, attendees will talk about their ideas, start a business plan and take on an entrepreneurial mindset. This workshop is designed for people with little to zero professional business training. Click here
for additional details.
A Very Brite Winter
Art, music, fire and fun are happening Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., at the annual Brite Winter Festival. This nonprofit event allows people to discover new art and music with people of all ages and incomes. Over the past 10 years, Brite Winter has reached thousands of guests, spanned more than three locations and featured hundreds of different artists. To find out more about this fun seasonal event, click here
.
Take the Leap
It comes once every four years: Celebrate Leap Year at Cleveland Whiskey’s (1768 East 25th St.) Leap Day Party on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 3 until 6 p.m. Attendees should come thirsty: Samples of whiskey, cocktails and Avon Brewing Company’s beer barrel will be served. Registration is required
, and more details are to come.