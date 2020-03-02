The best things in life are free, indeed, and our monthly "Free Stamp" feature rounds up all of the free #CLE events that get our "stamp" of approval. Got a free event you want us to include? Drop us a line here. This feature is powered by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. Also visit their site for additional free events.
A Healthy, Technological Happy Hour
Plug and Play Cleveland
will host a night of networking, drinks, appetizers and startup pitches from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at The Beauty Shoppe, 2529 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. Core Access, BuddyLink and nuboHealth, three interesting startup companies, will share their experience creating health-care solutions in Northeast Ohio and beyond. For more information and to register, click here
.
It’s that Time of Year …
Tax season. LakewoodAlive
and the Cuyahoga EITC Coalition will offer free tax preparation and filing to low-income families at Harrison Elementary School in Lakewood (2080 Quail St.) from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Attendees should bring IRS 2019 W2s and 1099s, Social Security cards for all family members, government-issued photos of each person signing the return, childcare expense statements, and bank account routing numbers. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged. Click here
for more information.
Will You Accept this Rose?
Join Saucy Works Brew
in Hingetown to play “Bachelor” trivia and watch this year’s season finale. Trivia will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, and “The Bachelor” screening will start promptly at 8 p.m. Teams must have one to four people. Click here
to register. Space is limited.
Cooking in CLE
Chefs from University Hospitals
are hosting a cooking class at 4 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Dave’s Market and Eatery in Midtown
. This month’s topic is nutritious breakfast foods, and free samples will be given to attendees. For more information and to register, click here
.
A Howlin’ Good Time
Tabletop Board Game Cafe
in Ohio City will host Werewolf game night from 7 until 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. A sizable crowd is wanted, and those who get eliminated early on can play side games in the “Ghost Town.” For more information and to register, click here
.
Celebrate St. Pat
Great Lakes Brewing Company
, Cleveland’s pioneering brewpub, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 17. There will be live music, food specials and plenty of Conway’s Irish Ale. For anyone heading to the parade, GLBC will provide “Fatty Wagon” rides for no additional charge—safety first! Click here
for more information and to register.
Murally Right
The artists behind Cuyahoga Community College
’s Metropolitan campus mural, Sano, Dayz Whun, and mr. soul, will participate in a panel discussion from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. The trio is featured in “The City of Hope” documentary, which highlights how much time and effort went into creating the mural, which reflects the Cleveland community, and the city’s role in the Underground Railroad. Food and refreshments will be provided for guests. Click here
to learn more.
Raising Awareness Through Art
Artist Pamela Dodds’ latest exhibit, Something I Want to Tell You
, will be on display at Suite 215 Gallery
from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 20. In her latest collection, Dodds addresses pressing socio-political issues, such as domestic violence, sexuality and America’s urban centers. It’s her first exhibition in over five years. For more information about Dodds and to view her work, click here
.
Preschoolers Get PREhistoric
Three- and four-year-olds, and their families, are invited to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
to learn more about Cleveland’s high-quality preschools and participate in Family Day activities. Sponsored by PRE4CLE
, the fun takes place Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, giveaways, prizes and resources will also be happening. Admission is free, but advance registration is required. For additional details, click here
.
Fun in Fundraising
Interested in starting a nonprofit? Head to Case Western Reserve University's Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences
from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, for the Nonprofit Management & Leadership Series: The Art of Fundraising. A panel of practitioners, including Marcella Brown, and Phyllis Harris, will share their opinions on fundraising and fund development practice. This event will run from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. For more information and to register, click here
.
Girl Power
Fashion, art and live performances will be at the Holiday Inn (6001 Rockside Road, Independence) on Sunday, March 29, from noon until 4 p.m. for the Girls World Expo
. Local businesses, performers and speakers will be in attendance, celebrating girls in the Cleveland community. Click here
to claim a spot.