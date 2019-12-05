Free Stamp: Special holiday edition, free in the #CLE

ArtCraft Studio Show
The 32nd running of this event features diverse media from 30 downtown studio artists and 30 more regional artists.
Where:
The ArtCraft Building, 2570 Superior Ave., Cleveland
When:
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Website
Morgan Market Gallery
You’ll see everything from low-priced stocking stuffers to framed art at this third annual sale.
Where:
1754 East 47th St., Cleveland
When:
Tuesdays to Sundays through Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Website
Contact:
216-496-0074
Tower Press Holiday Sale
Paintings, prints, sculpture, jewelry and much more will be on display and for sale.
Where:
1900 Superior Ave., Cleveland
When:
Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Email
Contact:
Dan Morgan, 646-621-6434
Holiday Market and Custom Glasswork Designs
Use your imagination and custom order a glass sculpture at this event.
Where:
5404 Storer Ave., Cleveland
When:
Saturdays, Dec. 7 to 21, 4 to 10 p.m.
Website
Holiday Market by North Union Farmers Market
All the gifts here are local only, whether from farmers or bakers or artists.
Where:
3441 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights
When:
Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 to 8 p.m.
Email
Holiday Bazaar by Cleveland Nonviolence Network
This fifth annual event, co-sponsored by Cleveland Peace Action, features fair-trade and justice-centered shopping and vegan food. It carries on the decades-long tradition of Women Speak Out for Peace and Justice.
Where:
North Presbyterian Church, 4515 Superior Ave, Cleveland.
When:
Saturday, Dec. 7, noon to 5 p.m.
Website
Contact:
Steve Holecko, 440-220-1874
Wintertide
The fourth year of this arts-infused festival features an expanded main stage with a beer garden, fire pits, pop-up musical acts and photos with Santa.
Where:
Gordon Square Arts District, Detroit Road, Cleveland
When:
Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Website
Star Pop Vintage + Modern
The store is celebrating a decade in business, starting with a party, including cake and snacks, plus 15% off all purchases.
Where:
15813 Waterloo Road, #5, Cleveland
When:
Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, noon to 6 p.m.
Website
Contact:
Troy Schwartz, 216-965-2368
Holiday Market at the Screw Factory
This annual event has expanded to three days.
Where:
13000 Athens Ave., Lakewood
When:
Friday, Dec. 20, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Website
Third Friday Event, 78th Street Studios
Most of the building’s 60 businesses stay open for this monthly event, including dozens of galleries.
Where:
1300 West 78th St., Cleveland
When:
Friday, Dec. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
Website