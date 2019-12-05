Free Stamp: Special holiday edition, free in the #CLE

The 32nd running of this event features diverse media from 30 downtown studio artists and 30 more regional artists.The ArtCraft Building, 2570 Superior Ave., ClevelandSaturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.You’ll see everything from low-priced stocking stuffers to framed art at this third annual sale.1754 East 47th St., ClevelandTuesdays to Sundays through Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.216-496-0074Paintings, prints, sculpture, jewelry and much more will be on display and for sale.1900 Superior Ave., ClevelandSaturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Dan Morgan, 646-621-6434Use your imagination and custom order a glass sculpture at this event.5404 Storer Ave., ClevelandSaturdays, Dec. 7 to 21, 4 to 10 p.m.All the gifts here are local only, whether from farmers or bakers or artists.3441 Tuttle Road, Shaker HeightsSaturday, Dec. 7, 4 to 8 p.m.This fifth annual event, co-sponsored by Cleveland Peace Action, features fair-trade and justice-centered shopping and vegan food. It carries on the decades-long tradition of Women Speak Out for Peace and Justice.North Presbyterian Church, 4515 Superior Ave, Cleveland.Saturday, Dec. 7, noon to 5 p.m.Steve Holecko, 440-220-1874The fourth year of this arts-infused festival features an expanded main stage with a beer garden, fire pits, pop-up musical acts and photos with Santa.Gordon Square Arts District, Detroit Road, ClevelandSaturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.The store is celebrating a decade in business, starting with a party, including cake and snacks, plus 15% off all purchases.15813 Waterloo Road, #5, ClevelandSaturday, Dec. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, noon to 6 p.m.Troy Schwartz, 216-965-2368This annual event has expanded to three days.13000 Athens Ave., LakewoodFriday, Dec. 20, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Most of the building’s 60 businesses stay open for this monthly event, including dozens of galleries.1300 West 78th St., ClevelandFriday, Dec. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.