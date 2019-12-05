Morgan Dunlop | Thursday, December 05, 2019

Free Stamp: Special holiday edition, free in the #CLE

ArtCraft Studio Show

The 32nd running of this event features diverse media from 30 downtown studio artists and 30 more regional artists.
Where: The ArtCraft Building, 2570 Superior Ave., Cleveland
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Morgan Market Gallery

You’ll see everything from low-priced stocking stuffers to framed art at this third annual sale.
Where: 1754 East 47th St., Cleveland
When: Tuesdays to Sundays through Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: 216-496-0074

Tower Press Holiday Sale

Paintings, prints, sculpture, jewelry and much more will be on display and for sale.
Where: 1900 Superior Ave., Cleveland
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact: Dan Morgan, 646-621-6434

Holiday Market and Custom Glasswork Designs

Use your imagination and custom order a glass sculpture at this event.
Where: 5404 Storer Ave., Cleveland
When: Saturdays, Dec. 7 to 21, 4 to 10 p.m.
Holiday Market by North Union Farmers Market

All the gifts here are local only, whether from farmers or bakers or artists.
Where: 3441 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 to 8 p.m.
Holiday Bazaar by Cleveland Nonviolence Network

This fifth annual event, co-sponsored by Cleveland Peace Action, features fair-trade and justice-centered shopping and vegan food. It carries on the decades-long tradition of Women Speak Out for Peace and Justice. 
Where: North Presbyterian Church, 4515 Superior Ave, Cleveland.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, noon to 5 p.m.
Contact: Steve Holecko, 440-220-1874

Wintertide

The fourth year of this arts-infused festival features an expanded main stage with a beer garden, fire pits, pop-up musical acts and photos with Santa.
Where: Gordon Square Arts District, Detroit Road, Cleveland
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Star Pop Vintage + Modern

The store is celebrating a decade in business, starting with a party, including cake and snacks, plus 15% off all purchases.
Where: 15813 Waterloo Road, #5, Cleveland
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, noon to 6 p.m.
Contact: Troy Schwartz, 216-965-2368

Holiday Market at the Screw Factory

This annual event has expanded to three days.
Where: 13000 Athens Ave., Lakewood
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Dec 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Third Friday Event, 78th Street Studios

Most of the building’s 60 businesses stay open for this monthly event, including dozens of galleries.
Where: 1300 West 78th St., Cleveland
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
Morgan Dunlop, a Pittsburgh native, is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. He was a sports reporter for the student newspaper the Kent Stater. He also has covered public policy and administration and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

