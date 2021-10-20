Women with wings: Inside the International Women’s Air & Space Museum

Bronze sculpture looking at the sky at the IWASM Kelly Quinn Sands

Charm bracelet belonging to Ruth Fleisher, member of The Ninety-Nines, Inc.®, International Organization of Women Pilots® Kelly Quinn Sands

Pilot Tracy Pilurs’ aircraft, which she built herself in her garage in the 1960s Kelly Quinn Sands

Mission control console used in Apollo 11 mission by JoAnn Morgan, first female engineer in NASA’s mission control. Kelly Quinn Sands

Marge Hurlburt and the Lucky Gallon aircraft, which was flown in the 1946 Cleveland National Air Races Kelly Quinn Sands

Flight simulator used for training at the Women's Air and Space Museum Bob Perkoski

Bessie Coleman exhibit

Many women in Cleveland have had a connection to aviation.

5. Clevelanders can continue learning about women in aviation with the IWASM’s virtual book discussions and in-person events.