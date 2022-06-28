Evolving history: Museum of Natural History undergoes staff, campus, program changes

Robert (Bort) Edwards is the new assistant curator of environment at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Emma Finestone is one of three rising young scientists to recently joined the transforming Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Grant Segall

Elizabeth (Ebeth) Sawchuk has joined the Cleveland Museum of Natural History but will continue to research ancient Africa. Photo courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History

“We’re turning away from an outdated model of scientists being in an ivory tower,” says Elizabeth “Ebeth” Sawchuk, one of three rising young researchers in newly created posts in the museum’s increasingly interdisciplinary department of research and collections

“Our goal is to democratize science,” says Sawchuk. “We want to make sure our science gets out into the community, and people can help us improve our work, and they can use that knowledge in their own lives, and together we can move forward as a society.”

Lucy at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

3.2 million-year-old human ancestor

Admission to the visitors center will be free. Beyond it, recent policies will continue of free admission on Sundays for residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland, and of $1 admission every day to holders of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards.

Officials have raised $113 million for the campus transformation so far and are optimistic about the rest.

The newcomers say they were attracted by the evolving museum and its evolving city. Edwards says of Cleveland, “It has a really good mix of urban living but also the greenspaces.”

The museum is still seeking an assistant curator of planetary systems. That person will bring the research and collections staff to 15, one more than in 2016, before some buyouts.

The two new paleoanthropologists study how our ancestors survived drastic climate change through innovation and cooperation. “Now,” says Finestone, “with our intelligence and culture and technology, we need to figure out a way to move forward that’s more sustainable.”

Says Sawchuk, “We’re going to have to band together for any chance of surviving for the future. The only way we can do it is if we all buy into our collective story and move forward to deal with injustices as a single community.”

Many Americans have rejected climate change, evolution, and other scientific findings—especially during the pandemic. Gavin Svenson, 42, the museum’s director of research and collections, says the scientists won’t criticize the critics, but “we should advocate for what we have evidence for.”

inspire, through science and education, a passion for nature, the protection of natural diversity, the fostering of health, and leadership to a sustainable future

.”