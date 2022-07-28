Painting the Town: Shaker Arts Council adds seven artist-designed utility boxes to its tour

Courtesy of City of Shaker Arts Council

"Transitions and Connections" by David Thal

"On Lotus Pond" by Anna Hsu

"Sun and Moon" by Alicia Vasquez and "Three Goddesses" by Carmen Joachimsmeyer-Gordon

"On Lotus Pond" by Anna Hsu The public art project has taken off in the past six years, with both Shaker High seniors and professional artists who live or work in Shaker Heights contributing utility box designs each year.

The most unique addition this year is the box designed by artist and photographer Georgio Sabino III, titled "Butterflies and Dragonflies II." For the first time, the box design is interactive and features augmented reality—when the attached QR code is scanned with a smartphone or tablet, the images on the box become animated. "Butterflies and Dragonflies II" can be seen on the median at Shaker Boulevard and Coventry Road.

This year’s high school student-designed box was done by recent Shaker graduate Carmen Joachimsmeyer–Gordon, “Three Goddesses,” can be viewed at the Shaker Heights Middle School , 20600 Shaker Boulevard.

The other artists include Allison Wooley’s “Fishbones” at South Park Boulevard and Lee Road; Anna Hsu ’s “On Lotus Pond” at South Woodland and Torrington Roads and Hsu’s “Summer Recess” at South Woodland Road and Belvoir Boulevard; David Thal’s “Transitions and Connections” at South Green Road and Fairmount Boulevard; and Alicia Vasquez ’ “Sun and Moon” at Warrensville Center Road and Fairmount Circle.