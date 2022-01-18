Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Grayton Road Tavern, Shaker Heights, Buckeye Flame, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Fairfax Renaissance Development
Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation (FRDC) is looking for a Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) intake specialist to help residents with their HEAP applications by examining clients’ utility bills, income history, account status, and any other relevant resources that help with the process of securing assistance with utility bills. The candidate must have a solid understanding of the HEAP process, with a minimum of two years face-to-face customer service experience, as well as great communication skills, basic math skills, and ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.
Email resumes to FRDC assistance office manager Gail Powell
, or mail applications to the FRDC, 8111 Quincy Ave., Suite 100, Cleveland, Ohio 44104.
Grayton Road Tavern
There is an opening for a bartender at Grayton Road Tavern. Bar skills required include making alcoholic beverages, stocking glassware, and providing bar menus to customers. This is a part-time position, and any previous experience is taken into consideration. Applications can be submitted here
.
Punch Bowl Social
A server assistant is needed at Punch Bowl Social in the Flats. The job entals bringing dishes from the kitchen to the customer, general restaurant maintenance, and helping customers with whenever they need. This is an environment that is party-oriented. Team member discounts are offered, as well as a referral bonus program. Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Click here
to apply.
Cleveland Clinic
RN nurses are needed at many of the Cleveland Clinic campuses. To learn more about the nursing career with the Cleveland Clinic, or to see open positions, click here
.
City of Shaker Heights
The City of Shaker Heights is looking for a neighborhood development specialist
who is knowledgeable in how to maintain property values. This includes managing the city’s Land Bank program
. This program creates sales of and development opportunities on city-owned lots. Knowledge of housing programs and computer software technology are preferred. Building and maintaining relationships with city officials is also helpful. To apply, email resume to human resources
.
Mashiso Asian Grille
Mashiso Asian Grill, with locations in Cleveland and North Olmsted, needs an assistant general manager. This is a position that requires managerial experience, skills with kitchen equipment, and human resource management. Handling of profit and loss figures and overseeing daily operations are skills that are also required. Applications can be submitted here
.
Bon Appetit Management
Bon Appetit Management, which oversees the preparation and management of meals served at the Cleveland Museum of Art
is hiring a bartender. The applicant should have two years of experience in bartending and be able to perform all of the duties that go along with it. It can be part-time or full-time, and the position comes along with various benefits that include medical, dental, and vision plans. To apply, click here
.
The Buckeye Flame
“The Buckeye Flame” is Ohio’s only statewide LGBTQ+ news and views platform. This staff writer will work with our editor to produce content that fulfills our mission of amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ Ohioans.
The staff writer can expect to work an average of 40 hours per week. This two-year contract position can be worked remotely from anywhere in Ohio. Position pays $42,000 per year with an additional stipend for healthcare and two weeks of paid rest.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 1. To apply, email editor Ken Schneck
with “Staff Writer Application”
in subject line.
Cleveland Heights Municipal Court
A deputy clerk is needed at Cleveland Heights Municipal Court. This is a full-time position that entails receiving and filing stamps for civil, traffic, and criminal cases while also sending court notices, subpoenas, and warrants. The ideal candidate has two to four years of experience in a similar environment to a municipal court, has obtained a bachelor’s degree, and has a great understanding of organization and problem-solving. Applications can be submitted here
.
City of Cleveland Heights
Cleveland Heights is looking for a director of communications and public engagement. This job includes managing public information, as well as handling community and media relations. If hired, the Director would also be the city’s Public Information Officer for the mayor, advising the city’s communications and marketing. This is a job requires leadership, communication skills, writing, and multimedia skills. A bachelor’s degree and five years of management experience relating to the position is preferred. For more information and to apply, click here
.