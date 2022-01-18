Who’s Hiring in the CLE: Grayton Road Tavern, Shaker Heights, Buckeye Flame, and more

[email protected]

“The Buckeye Flame” is Ohio’s only statewide LGBTQ+ news and views platform. This staff writer will work with our editor to produce content that fulfills our mission of amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ Ohioans.

The staff writer can expect to work an average of 40 hours per week. This two-year contract position can be worked remotely from anywhere in Ohio. Position pays $42,000 per year with an additional stipend for healthcare and two weeks of paid rest.

