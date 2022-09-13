Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: OSU, Morgan Conservancy, ACBC, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
The Ohio State University Extension, Cuyahoga County
The Ohio State’s Urban Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) Extension Educator in the Buckeye Woodland neighborhood, which focuses on urban farming, community gardening, and supporting the progress of local growers, needs an urban agriculture and natural resources educator. This person works collaboratively with county, regional and state teams of the OSU Extension and with local leaders and volunteers to provide needs-based programming. A bachelor's or master’s degree is required, and preference will be given to candidates with a degree in agriculture or natural resources. The successful candidate will have strong written and oral communication skills, experience in working with organizations, and strong teaching and subject matter expertise in at least one area of agriculture is necessary. For more information and to apply, click here.
Morgan Conservancy
The Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory and Educational Foundation (the Morgan), a nonprofit art center dedicated to preservation and innovation in hand papermaking and the art of the book, seeks a full-time executive director to provide inspiring artistic, strategic, and operational leadership. Reporting to the board of directors, the executive director is the chief executive of the Morgan—supervising a staff of seven and managing a $400,000 annual budget. This person is responsible for all aspects of operations, as well as the development of a strategic vision reflecting the mission. For a complete description click here
. Email cover letter and resume
to Morgan Conservatory Search Committee. Cover letter should include a description of a significant recent accomplishment and an example of leadership skills.
Aluminum Cans for Burned Children Foundation
Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC), founded to help children who suffer from severe burn injuries, needs an executive director safety to fulfill the mission of and secure financial support for the organization. This person works with the board of directors on strategy, governance, and fundraising, and oversees the operations of the organization including administration, staff, and finances. This is a part-time contract position with a flexible schedule and work conducted remotely. Please send resume, cover letter, and three references to Chief Mike Carroll
by Sep. 18.
FreshWater Cleveland
FreshWater is looking for a social media intern. The ideal candidate will be a college journalism or communications student. The social media intern will be responsible for posting and promoting daily stories, Monday through Thursday, on our various social media outlets (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram) and know how to tag people and organizations featured in each article.
The internship is unpaid, but we offer college credit. Our staff works remotely, so we're seeking people who work well on their own. If interested, please email a resume and brief cover letter to managing editor Karin Rice.