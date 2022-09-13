Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: OSU, Morgan Conservancy, ACBC, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

[email protected]

.

Urban Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) Extension Educator in the Buckeye Woodland neighborhood, which focuses on urban farming, community gardening, and supporting the progress of local growers, needs an urban agriculture and natural resources educator . This person The Ohio State’sin the Buckeye Woodland neighborhood, which focuses onworks collaboratively with county, regional and state teams of the OSU Extension and with local leaders and volunteers to provide needs-based programming. A bachelor's or master’s degree is required, and preference will be given to candidates with a degree in agriculture or natural resources. The successful candidate will have strong written and oral communication skills, experience in working with organizations, and strong teaching and subject matter expertise in at least one area of agriculture is necessary. For more information and to apply, click here

FreshWater is looking for a social media intern. The ideal candidate will be a college journalism or communications student.

Twitter, LinkedIn, The social media intern will be responsible for posting and promoting daily stories, Monday through Thursday, on our various social media outlets ( Facebook Instagram ) and know how to tag people and organizations featured in each article.

The internship is unpaid, but we offer college credit. Our staff works remotely, so we're seeking people who work well on their own. If interested, please email a resume and brief cover letter to managing editor

Karin Rice

.