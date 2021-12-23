Playing favorites: FreshWater celebrates 500 issues with our favorite mastheads

Top: March 2021 – Beneath the Detroit – Superior Bridge -- Bottom: May 2021 – Red Line Greenway Trailhead Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2020 – Wade Oval Lagoon and CMA -- Bottom: July 2020 – Voices of CLE - Artist Glen Infante mural in Public Square Bob Perkoski

Top: October 2019 – Wyland’s “Song of the Whales” mural restoration -- Bottom: February 2020 – Da’Shaunae Marisa mural in Public Square Bob Perkoski

Top: September 2019 – Anhedonia Delight - The 4th Annual Drag Showcase -- Bottom: September 2019 – The Love Bus Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2019 – The Dreamer's Bal - Ingenuity Cleveland -- Bottom: June 2019 – Lake Erie Sunset Bob Perkoski

Top: January 2019 – The frozen Cuyahoga -- Bottom: February 2019 – Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall Bob Perkoski

Top: July 2018 –Judy's Hand Pavilion by artist Tony Tasset in Uptown -- Bottom: August 2018 – Blue Angels - Cleveland National Air Show Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2018 – PRIDE in the CLE -- Bottom: July 2018 – Yayoi Kusama - Infinity Mirrors at the Cleveland Museum of Art Bob Perkoski

Top: February 2018 – Brite Winter fire performer -- Bottom: April 2018 – Lincoln and the Fountain of Eternal Life on Cleveland's Mall A Bob Perkoski

Top: July 2017 – Ohio City Stages in Hinge Town -- Bottom: August 2017 – Port of Cleveland Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2017 – Up House at Rooms to Let -- Bottom: March 2017 – Parade the Circle Bob Perkoski

Top: January 2017 – Waterloo Arts Fifth Annual DayGlo Show -- Bottom: May 2017 – Legos at Wizard World Bob Perkoski

Top: October 2016 – Cleveland Indians in the World Series -- Bottom: October 2016 – Makeshift Sanctuary by artist Dana Depew Bob Perkoski

Top: June 2016 – The new Public Square opening -- Bottom: May 2016 – Piast - Polish Folk Dance Ensemble - One World Day Bob Perkoski

Top: June 2016 – Cracking Art at the Lake Erie Science Center -- Bottom: June 2016 – Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship Parade Bob Perkoski

Top: October 2014 – The Sam Laud freighter on the Cuyahoga -- Bottom: December 2014 – Black Lives Matter protest Bob Perkoski

Top: July 2014 – Rhinestone Folies at the Beachland Ballroom -- Bottom: August 2014 – Terminal Tower cityscape Bob Perkoski

Top: March 2014 – Cleveland skyline with shipping crates -- Bottom May 2014 – Dazzle the District at Playhouse Square chandlier lighting ceremony Bob Perkoski

Top: August 2013 – Circle of Animals – Zodiac Heads at the Cleveland Museum of Art -- Bottom: September 2013 – Artist Veronica Zak - Art City project at the Agora Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2013 – EXXopolis Luminarium -- Bottom: August 2013 – Play Me I’m Yours Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2012 – Cleveland Mounted Police at Rivergate Park -- Bottom: August 2012 – Cleveland steel mill Bob Perkoski

Top: September 2011 – Barroco Grill -- Bottom: July 2011 – City view from the Old Leff Electric Building Bob Perkoski

Top: April 2011 – Nicloe McGee of Collective Upycle -- Bottom: June 2011 – Theresa Gorski of Vision Yoga Bob Perkoski

Top: Our very first mast in September 2010 - Ingenuity Fest -- Bottom: October 2010 - Scott Colosimo of Cleveland CycleWerks Bob Perkoski

reporting on

in and around Cleveland—offering a fresh wave of stories covering Northeast Ohio's most creative people, businesses, organizations, and neighborhood developments.

Second, managing photographer has been with FreshWater since Day One—capturing people doing what they love or performing their duties; celebrating Cleveland’s landscape (both natural and urban); and since January posting candid portraits in our #StreetsofCLE series.

And, each Thursday since Sep. 30, 2010, Perkoski has created a new masthead. Today, we celebrate Perkoski’s unique and creative view of our fair city with our personal favorite mastheads from the 502 he has done. For our complete masthead library , click here.