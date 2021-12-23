Playing favorites: FreshWater celebrates 500 issues with our favorite mastheads

Top: Our very first mast in September 2010 - Ingenuity Fest -- Bottom: October 2010 - Scott Colosimo of Cleveland CycleWerks Bob Perkoski
Top: February 2011 – Dancer Kenya Woods -- Bottom: February 2011 – Intermuseum Conservation Association Bob Perkoski
Top: April 2011 – Nicloe McGee of Collective Upycle -- Bottom: June 2011 – Theresa Gorski of Vision Yoga Bob Perkoski
Top: September 2011 – Barroco Grill -- Bottom: July 2011 – City view from the Old Leff Electric Building Bob Perkoski
Top: July 2012 – Edgewater Park -- Bottom: August 2012 – Cleveland Veledrome Bob Perkoski
Top: May 2012 – Cleveland Mounted Police at Rivergate Park -- Bottom: August 2012 – Cleveland steel mill Bob Perkoski
Top: March 2013 – Peter B. Lewis Building -- Bottom: April 2013 – Cleveland Public Library stairwell Bob Perkoski
Top: May 2013 – EXXopolis Luminarium -- Bottom: August 2013 – Play Me I’m Yours Bob Perkoski
Top: August 2013 – Circle of Animals – Zodiac Heads at the Cleveland Museum of Art -- Bottom: September 2013 – Artist Veronica Zak - Art City project at the Agora Bob Perkoski
Top: March 2014 – Cleveland skyline with shipping crates -- Bottom May 2014 – Dazzle the District at Playhouse Square chandlier lighting ceremony Bob Perkoski
Top: July 2014 – Rhinestone Folies at the Beachland Ballroom -- Bottom: August 2014 – Terminal Tower cityscape Bob Perkoski
Top: October 2014 – Ingenuity Fest -- Bottom: November 2014 – Hullabaloo 3, Yellowcake Fashion Event Bob Perkoski
Top: October 2014 – The Sam Laud freighter on the Cuyahoga -- Bottom: December 2014 – Black Lives Matter protest Bob Perkoski
Top: February 2015 – Cupid’s Undie Run -- Bottom: April 2015 – Morrison Dance – DanceWorks at Cleveland Public Theater Bob Perkoski
Top: July 2015 – Night Market -- Bottom: August 2015 – Car Kulture in Lakewood Bob Perkoski
Top: August 2015 – Rainbow over Cleveland -- Bottom: October 2015 – Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve Bob Perkoski
Top: June 2016 – Cracking Art at the Lake Erie Science Center -- Bottom: June 2016 – Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship Parade Bob Perkoski
Top: June 2016 – The new Public Square opening -- Bottom: May 2016 – Piast - Polish Folk Dance Ensemble - One World Day Bob Perkoski
Top: October 2016 – Cleveland Indians in the World Series -- Bottom: October 2016 – Makeshift Sanctuary by artist Dana Depew Bob Perkoski
Top: January 2017 – Waterloo Arts Fifth Annual DayGlo Show -- Bottom: May 2017 – Legos at Wizard World Bob Perkoski
Top: March 2017 – Frozen light house on Lake Erie -- Bottom: March 2017 – Station Hope Bob Perkoski
Top: May 2017 – Up House at Rooms to Let -- Bottom: March 2017 – Parade the Circle Bob Perkoski
Top: July 2017 – Ohio City Stages in Hinge Town -- Bottom: August 2017 – Port of Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Top: November 2017 – Cleveland Museum of Art -- Bottom: August 2017 – Cleveland Public Library Mini Maker Faire Bob Perkoski
Top: February 2018 – Brite Winter fire performer -- Bottom: April 2018 – Lincoln and the Fountain of Eternal Life on Cleveland's Mall A Bob Perkoski
Top: May 2018 – PRIDE in the CLE -- Bottom: July 2018 – Yayoi Kusama - Infinity Mirrors at the Cleveland Museum of Art Bob Perkoski
Top: July 2018 –Judy's Hand Pavilion by artist Tony Tasset in Uptown -- Bottom: August 2018 – Blue Angels - Cleveland National Air Show Bob Perkoski
Top: October 2018 –Edgewater Park Pier -- Bottom: December 2018 – Playhouse Square Bob Perkoski
Top: January 2019 – The frozen Cuyahoga -- Bottom: February 2019 – Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall Bob Perkoski
Top: May 2019 – The Dreamer's Bal - Ingenuity Cleveland -- Bottom: June 2019 – Lake Erie Sunset Bob Perkoski
Top: July 2019 – CPL 150th Anniversary Celebration -- Bottom: June 2019 – Ohio City Farm Sunflowers Bob Perkoski
Top: September 2019 – Anhedonia Delight - The 4th Annual Drag Showcase -- Bottom: September 2019 – The Love Bus Bob Perkoski
Top: October 2019 – Wyland’s “Song of the Whales” mural restoration -- Bottom: February 2020 – Da’Shaunae Marisa mural in Public Square Bob Perkoski
Top: May 2020 – Wade Oval Lagoon and CMA -- Bottom: July 2020 – Voices of CLE - Artist Glen Infante mural in Public Square Bob Perkoski
Top: March 2021 – Beneath the Detroit – Superior Bridge -- Bottom: May 2021 – Red Line Greenway Trailhead Bob Perkoski
On Thursday, Dec. 8, more than 11 years later, FreshWater marked it’s 500th
issue. Today makes 502 issues.
Managing editors and news and features writers have come and gone—and sometimes returned again—but two things have remained a constant:
First, FreshWater has always been committed to reporting on What's Next in and around Cleveland—offering a fresh wave of stories covering Northeast Ohio's most creative people, businesses, organizations, and neighborhood developments.
Second, managing photographer has been with FreshWater since Day One—capturing people doing what they love or performing their duties; celebrating Cleveland’s landscape (both natural and urban); and since January posting candid portraits in our #StreetsofCLE series.
And, each Thursday since Sep. 30, 2010, Perkoski has created a new masthead. Today, we celebrate Perkoski's unique and creative view of our fair city with our personal favorite mastheads from the 502 he has done.