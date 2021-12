Playing favorites: FreshWater celebrates 500 issues with our favorite mastheads

Top: May 2020 – Wade Oval Lagoon and CMA -- Bottom: July 2020 – Voices of CLE - Artist Glen Infante mural in Public Square Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2018 – PRIDE in the CLE -- Bottom: July 2018 – Yayoi Kusama - Infinity Mirrors at the Cleveland Museum of Art Bob Perkoski

Top: February 2018 – Brite Winter fire performer -- Bottom: April 2018 – Lincoln and the Fountain of Eternal Life on Cleveland's Mall A Bob Perkoski

Top: May 2017 – Up House at Rooms to Let -- Bottom: March 2017 – Parade the Circle Bob Perkoski

Top: June 2016 – The new Public Square opening -- Bottom: May 2016 – Piast - Polish Folk Dance Ensemble - One World Day Bob Perkoski

Top: March 2014 – Cleveland skyline with shipping crates -- Bottom May 2014 – Dazzle the District at Playhouse Square chandlier lighting ceremony Bob Perkoski

Top: August 2013 – Circle of Animals – Zodiac Heads at the Cleveland Museum of Art -- Bottom: September 2013 – Artist Veronica Zak - Art City project at the Agora Bob Perkoski

Top: Our very first mast in September 2010 - Ingenuity Fest -- Bottom: October 2010 - Scott Colosimo of Cleveland CycleWerks Bob Perkoski

reporting on

in and around Cleveland—offering a fresh wave of stories covering Northeast Ohio's most creative people, businesses, organizations, and neighborhood developments.

Second, managing photographer has been with FreshWater since Day One—capturing people doing what they love or performing their duties; celebrating Cleveland’s landscape (both natural and urban); and since January posting candid portraits in our #StreetsofCLE series.

And, each Thursday since Sep. 30, 2010, Perkoski has created a new masthead. Today, we celebrate Perkoski’s unique and creative view of our fair city with our personal favorite mastheads from the 502 he has done. For our complete masthead library , click here.

On Thursday, Sep. 30, 2010, FreshWater Cleveland published it’s very first issue. We introduced ourselves , then-managing editor ran our very first I Live Here (now) installment on serial entrepreneur Marc Canter , and Diane DiPiero reported on the pending 2011 debut of the Syrian Cultural Garden , among a slew of other stories.On Thursday, Dec. 8, more than 11 years later, FreshWater marked it’s 500issue. Today makes 502 issues.Managing editors and news and features writers have come and gone—and sometimes returned again—but two things have remained a constant:First, FreshWater has always been committed toWhat's Next