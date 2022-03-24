AT&T continues to close CLE's digital divide with investment in Glenville

At the turn of the Millennium, the Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center
(ASC3) was just an idea that Wanda Evans thought could help the Glenville neighborhood ride the coming wave of the digital economy.
A self-described community activist, Evans saw the intersection of personal computing and the internet as the opportunity to set up a center where thousands of Glenville residents would learn how to use the tools of a new trade like the Microsoft Suite and, more recently, Google’s Cloud computing programs.
Wanda Evans at the Grand Opening of the ASC3 innovative, intergenerational Connected Learning Center (CLC); the first of its kind in the Glenville area.
“Twenty years ago, it was about making you aware of what was happening,” Evans says. “Today, everything we do has some relationship to computers.”
Evans adds that almost every aspect of work and personal life today revolves around computer literacy. “What we do try to do is assist individuals with no knowledge and get them empowered with skills,” she says. “Some are job seekers, some want to connect with their kids, and some want to go to school.”
In many cases, time and a lack of resources at home—like computers and internet service—have held their Ashbury’s clients back. Y2K may have peddled a doomsday scenario (which didn’t materialize), but the real problem that Evans saw at the dawn of the 21st
Century was a cratering of opportunity for low-income areas.
The situation was exacerbated by digital redlining—a division in who received top-level service and tools to re-skill for tech jobs and related fields—and those who did not have those opportunities.
“We didn’t have high-speed internet in the Glenville area,” Evans recalls of the situation two years ago. “But, because of the pandemic, an awareness of the lack of quality internet came to light.” With that awareness, calls to close the digital divide then led to the inclusion of billions of dollars in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
passed by Congress earlier this year.
The ASC3 will be the beneficiary of some of this funding. And, thanks to AT&T’s opening of its second Connected Learning Center
on March 3 at ASC3—with 15 Dell computers and the installation of high-speed internet service, AT&T announced at the opening that it will convert $50,000 in service grant funds toward the senior computer center’s programming.
“Our investment in the AT&T Connected Learning Center at the Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center directly reflects our commitment to address the digital divide and make an impact in the communities we serve,” says AT&T Ohio President Molly Kocour Boyle. “We will also be discussing an expansion of our fiber network in the neighborhoods surrounding the new Center. We’re working to expand our fiber footprint and will continue delivering ultra-fast internet that helps connect the city’s underserved students and families to the technology they need.”
ASC3: Digital Literacy and Technology Training Center
The first Cleveland AT&T Connected Learning Center launched in December
at Esperanza
in Clark-Fulton. AT&T has plans to open more than 20 additional fiber-driven learning centers across the country as part of its $2 billion, three-year commitment to addressing the digital divide
.
“It’s our responsibility to get them connected to the right, affordable plan and device,” Evans says about ASC3’s partnership with AT&T. “The adoption rate in our community was very slow with fiber. They’re hopeful their adoption rate for high-speed service will be better.”
The company is participating in a federal grant program that reimburses AT&T to install high-speed fiber in underserved areas. Evans says ASC3 is part of that plan to help sign people up for high-speed internet in their Glenville homes.
It is even possible, she says, that her clients could have that high-speed connection at no cost.
“[AT&T] doesn’t have to participate [in the grant program], but they choose to do so. And because of that choice, they are able to deliver higher speed connectivity at an affordable cost. It may end up being free for [low-income residents], depending on the national verifier, like SNAP beneficiaries, who are not over 200% of poverty line.”
It will also depend on the strength of the ground game of a Digital Navigators program
, which is being led by the Cleveland Foundation
, Cuyahoga County Public Library
, East Cleveland Public Library
, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
(CMHA), CHN Housing Partners
, and MetroWest Community Development Organization
.
These initial six agencies hired six digital navigators to get the word out about heavily discounted high-speed internet on offer from all of the major internet service providers. ASC3 and Esperanza are participating local partners.
“I think the Digital Navigator is one of best ways to ensure folks have the right information and capability to get connected.” Evans says.
The CLC will serve as a tech hub for area youth, parents, and other community members.
The plan includes sending the Digital Navigators out in the field, knocking on doors, and making referrals. There is a call center to help navigate the application process. Just like in the early days of learning the basics of desktop computing, connectivity and computers will open the door to more opportunity.
“They’ll be able to go to the doctor online, or find a better job, or understand what their kids are doing in school,” Evans explains. “And their kids will be able to utilize high-speed internet for everything they work on in school.”
ASC3 client and retired truck driver, David Brewton, agrees that the new computers and high-speed internet will translate to opportunities in the digital economy, particularly for seniors and others on a fixed income.
“This is the age of technology,” he says. “The Ashbury Center has truly opened my eyes. These computer skills are very needed for myself and [for] the youth.”
Brewton appreciates that the ASC3 has expanded its hours in the evening, and he sees the new investment being a boon for connectivity of another kind—intergenerational networks.
“I could envision now where the seniors could get more involved because they feel like they would have more to offer the community at large,” he concludes. “Oh my God, I’m just imagining how productive and beautiful this could be.”