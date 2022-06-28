It’s all a Blur: Lake Erie Ink’s teen writers reflect on life today in new anthology

"Blur" entries The following are two entries from the “Blur” anthology: When I Was By Maya Webb



When I was in 3rd grade I wanted to be in 5th grade

I wanted to have extra lunch and recess time

Wanted to be the kings and queens of the school

Wanted to be a grown-up.



When I was in 5th grade I wanted to be in middle school

I wanted a big metal locker to put my backpack in

I wanted to walk through the halls with my books and binders

in my arms laughing with friends while the bell yelled at us to get to class



When I was in 8th grade I wanted to be in high school

I wanted away from the insignificant 6th graders that wandered

the halls and crowded the stairs

I wanted to get away from the adults that hovered around us

and the drama that never seemed to stop



When I was a freshman I wanted to be a senior

I wanted to finally understand where all my classes were and

wanted to stop feeling scared of the upperclassmen

I wanted to get my license and drive off with my friends

I wanted the freedom that I had never gotten before



Now I am a senior in high school and I want time to stop

I want the earth to stop rotating around the sun and I want the

world to reverse and bring me back to a time where

The months weren't a countdown till move-in day

And my last game wasn't the worst heartbreak of my life



I want to go back to the time when cops and robbers

would carry on for weeks and heads up seven up

was where we all learned to cheat



I want to go back to the time where the most stress in our life was

reading that one summer reading book on time

And not preparing for finals each year



I want to go back to the time where the rest of my life

Wasn't impacted by a yes or a no

A time where I didn't know what being a grown-up

Actually meant

A time where my life wasn't just a blur

Purple ICEE By Christina Bencin



Cherry and blue raspberry,

Their origins worlds apart

Only coming together

In an ICEE cup

When you mix this concoction of Perfection

Purple is born.

Purple will always fit in

With either red or blue.

But she’ll never truly fit in

With either.

Purple is the happy, sweet

Chain that connects

Red and blue

Yet, purple herself is empty,

Lost,

Alone,

Different.

Don’t ask purple

If she feels more red or blue.

She lies to herself, to everyone around her Always swaying to one side,

depending on who asks and who she’s with. But in truth, she basks

in her fierce red and cool blue,

Feeling both but neither.

Purple doesn’t understand uniformity. She tells herself she despises it,

But really

She envies it.

