Awake in Every Sense: Botanical Garden presents immersive fabric installation





"We supplied her with photos, which were almost her set of eyes and boots on the ground," says Boylan. "She took what we provided, and it's unbelievable. [The real thing] is even better than the renderings she shared with us." Nancy Boylan, LAND studio's manager of projects and operations, says Hayes completed most of her project in Tulsa, working out of a warehouse and using photos of the Botanical Garden in winter to transform the summer landscape.

Boylan says she is blown away at the complete installation. “This is definitely one of my favorites, it’s just incredible,” she says. “The end product is even better than anyone could have thought [it could be]. The pops of color are just stunning—Hayes was definitely the right choice.”

Hayes, whose work has been covered by “The New Yorker.” “The New York Times,” “Los Angeles Times,” “Vogue,” and “Harper’s Bazaar,” first came to Cleveland to discuss working with LAND studio five years ago and met with Joe Lanzilotta and Boylan.

Hayes did not end up working with LAND studio five years ago, but Boylan says they never forgot the impact Hayes made on them.

“LAND studio has been a huge fan of Rachel Hayes and her artwork for quite a bit of time now,” she says. “We always had her in the back of our minds and we knew when Holden Forests & Gardens approached us, she would be one of the artists we presented. And they selected Hayes.”

In December, when the LAND studio staff approached Hayes about doing Awake in Every Sense, she jumped at the chance. “I feel so grateful to be in their mind's eye still,” she says. “Something I tell younger artists is, 'your work might not get through, but [at least] it was seen by the committee.’ It’s hard to put yourself out there.”

Hayes reports she has spent the past six months planning Awake in Every Sense. “That’s when it all starts,” she says of the beginning of the project in December. “Even if I’m just thinking and daydreaming about it, I start there and then there’s a couple of months of sharing photos, designs, measuring; a few months of cutting materials, laying it out, putting it together,” she explains. “I loved how it looked in my studio, but it wasn’t until it came here—and this was where it came alive.”