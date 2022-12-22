Positive momentum: Local CDC puts Buckeye neighborhood plan into motion

Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc. is eading the way on a new master plan designed to lift the Buckeye neighborhood from the swamp of disinvestment, structural racism, and population loss it has dwelled within for years Bob Perkoski

The Buckeye-Woodhill Transformation Plan

Brandon Chrostowski, founder of

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

.

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute Chrostowski runs a 45,000-square-foot butcher, bakery, and apartment and training center space in Buckeye-Shaker, putting him at the nexus of a would-be community renewal. For the Cleveland chef and restauranteur—who also ran for Cleveland mayor in 2017—the plan will breathe life into a largely forgotten neighborhood while empowering homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

Chrostowski. “We need people who say, ‘We’re here, let’s use our history and reputation to make this a brighter place.’”

BBC must build on this momentum to further incorporate planned transit improvements, green space and real estate development, and health and wellness programming. Rollout requires establishing hard and fast goals where local businesses and agencies are held accountable.

Chrostowski points to building owners in Buckeye slow to make repairs —activating key areas recognized by the master plan means putting lackadaisical landlords on collective notice.

“Short-term thinkers impeding progress because of their ego will slow the plan down, if not disable it,” Chrostowski says. “The folks who’ve held the neighborhood together deserve a safer, more valuable home.”

Chrostowski is skeptical of the “anti-gentrification” pillar of the master plan attempting to balance wealth generation with protection of long-term residents. People desiring less crime and higher property values may have to live with some semblance of change.

“Objectively, if areas like increased safety are a byproduct of gentrification, that’s not a bad thing,” says Chrostowski. “Bad gentrification is a million hipsters moving in and pricing people out of the market. This is not what the master plan is doing.”

City stakeholders say they believe a Buckeye revival can also better connect the community to the

Opportunity Corridor

, a three-mile boulevard on Cleveland’s southeast side. A new and improved Buckeye can be a major artery into the corridor, part of a larger dream of robust public and private redevelopment.

“A completed master plan means fewer commercial and residential vacancies, or vacant lots being used for a park or pathway,” says Johnson of BBC. “People will come to Buckeye knowing they can find a place to live, no matter where they are in life. There’s a vibrancy that will come with a finished plan.”