Deeply engaged: How CDCs are knocking down barriers to voting on Tuesday

Cleveland mayoral and Ward 7 council candidates to address issues important to the AsiaTown neighborhood and Asian community.

MidTown CDC took on the responsibility of translating the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland's voter guide to boost resident engagement.

CDCs are best positioned and qualified to be the primary mechanism to mobilize and strengthen Cleveland’s neighborhoods.

This story is part of FreshWater’s series, Community Development Connection, in partnership with Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Cleveland Development Advisors . The series seeks to raise awareness about the work of 29 Community Development Corporations (CDCs) as well as explore the efforts of neighborhood-based organizations, leaders, and residents who are focused on moving their communities forward during a time of unprecedented challenge.