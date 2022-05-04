What can Philadelphia learn from Cleveland’s water department?

Various water discount programs offered by several cities throughout the country from estimates provided by the various utilities interviewed for this story. Design by Paul Rochford

The Tiered Assistance Program from the Philadelphia Water Department will allow Marguerite Penn to eliminate her water debt that ballooned to $6000 over time. Kriston Jae Bethel

Marguerite Penn sits in her Philadelphia home on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Her mother, who previously owned the house, had accrued $3,000 in water debt before she died in 2010, which has since ballooned to $6,000. The Tiered Assistance Program fro Kriston Jae Bethel

Various water discount programs offered by several cities throughout the country from estimates provided by the various utilities interviewed for this story.

* Data comes from 2019 estimates of sewer district programming only. Water dept. programs have similar – but not exact – participation rates

** These describe how each water system comes up with the cost of water based on usage. Incline rate means the cost goes up the more you use, decline means the city charges more for the first units of water used, and the cost declines from there.

*** Each of these cities offer other forms of aid for utility bills, but these are their bread-and-butter discount programs.

**** The TAP program does include a provision for those above income, but with a “special hardship.

