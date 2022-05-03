What can Cleveland learn from Philadelphia’s ambitious experiment in water billing?

Robin Turner, a resident of Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood, struggled for months to get assistance on her past-due utility bills. Michael Indriolo

Garfield Heights resident Janet Gill-Cooks scrolls through her phone, showing this reporter the emails she’s sent in her quest to find assistance for her utility bills. Conor Morris

Janet Gill-Cooks has gotten behind on her utility bills after losing her job during the pandemic last year, and has been struggling to catch up on them, like thousands of other Clevelanders. Conor Morris

Robert Ballenger, an attorney with Philadelphia’s Center for Legal Services, heads up CLS’ Energy Unit, where he focuses on helping low-income clients keep their lights and gas on, and other utility-related matters. Conor Morris

Kevina Chapolini holds up a necklace with a photo of herself and her husband who died last year following a battle with cancer, from which Chapolini is also a survivor. Kriston Jae Bethel

Kevina Chapolini becomes emotional while talking about her husband who died last year from ccancer, whlie standing down the street from her home in Philadelphia Kriston Jae Bethel

Kevina Chapolini accumulated $15,000 in water debt from her in-laws, the previous owners of her home in Philadelphia. Kriston Jae Bethel

This graphic compares various water discount programs offered by several cities throughout the country. This data comes from estimates provided by the various utilities interviewed for this story.

