City lines: The landscape of downtown buildings

Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
#StreetsofCLE
Arts + Culture
Cleveland Masterworks
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Glenville
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
Environmental Justice
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
#StreetsofCLE
Arts + Culture
Cleveland Masterworks
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Glenville
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
Environmental Justice
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
About
Contact
City lines: The landscape of downtown buildings
Bob Perkoski
|
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Share
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Recognize there familiar buildings? Perhaps you won't from this vantage point.
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski gives us a bird's eye view of Cleveland's skyline, from an entirely different angle than we're used to seeing it.
Share
Read more articles by
Bob Perkoski
.
In addition to his work for
Fresh Water
, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for
LAND studio
and
Cleveland Burlesque
. He recently published a book of his photos
Rust Belt Burlesque.
He's had work published in other books like
LGBTQ Cleveland
by Ken Schneck,
Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland Anthology
,
Rust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh
Anthology
and
Moon Cleveland
by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for
Balanced Living Magazine
. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show,
These Walks of Life
premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit
Perkoski Photography
for complete profile information. Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been
Fresh Water's
managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.
Related Tags
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Here's what the new national 988 Suicide Crisis and Lifeline means for Michigan
Source: Flintside
Grand Haven’s annual sand sculpture returns after hiatus
Source: The Lakeshore
Nearly 20 Michigan communities have declared racism a public health crisis. What happens next?
Source: Second Wave Michigan
Ypsi-based nonprofits receive county grants for community violence intervention
Source: Concentrate
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Health + Wellness
#StreetsofCLE
Local Food Economy
Arts + Culture
Move to Cleveland
Cleveland Masterworks
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Culinary Crisis
Regional Economy
Design + Build
Social Change
Diversity + Inclusion
Sustainability + Environment
Education
Technology
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Transportation
Green Space + Parks
About FreshWater
Cleveland Links
Contact Us
Have a Tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.