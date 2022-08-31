City lines: The landscape of downtown buildings

Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski

Recognize there familiar buildings? Perhaps you won't from this vantage point.



FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski gives us a bird's eye view of Cleveland's skyline, from an entirely different angle than we're used to seeing it.