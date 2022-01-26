Can Cleveland finally close its digital divide? A local nonprofit says it has a plan.

Radios atop the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood.

To reach that goal, the nonprofit is implementing a plan that includes reaching 40,000 households.

The organization spent June to November of last year to find contractors and design its network, according to planning documents they provided. After taking a break during the winter, DigitalC plants to start this spring to deploy its expanded network and turn to recruiting customers.

The only holdup is raising money through public-private partnerships, Baunach says.

“We've got the plan. We've got a financial model, and we’re confident that we've got the right technology.”

The organization relies on a wireless network that Baunach calls a “ring in the sky.” The primary conduit is millimeter wave technology, which

offers download speeds as fast as

one Gbps, or one gigabit per second. Those fast speeds make gaming and streaming a breeze. And that speed is far faster than the 10 Mbps (megabits per second) or less the customers get from corporate providers—that’s just enough for one user on one device to email, make phone calls or stream low-quality video.

Drew Lenn, a customer of Digital C