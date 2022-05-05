Fun and games (and cosplay): FAN EXPO rolls through the CLE with something for everyone

Akron based Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio is a non-profit organization performing random acts of kindness for children facing adversity. Bob Perkoski

sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, celebrity sighting, and, course, costumes.

Dr. Strange, Batman, The Mandalorian, Cat Woman, and Captain America all made appearances, as did numerous Wookies and Star Trek regulars.

In fact, William Shatner (Captain Kirk in Star Trek) himself was at FAN EXPO Cleveland, speaking to audiences, while actors

Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, and Jeff Anderson had a “Clerks” reunion.

Locally, the Cleveland Asian Festival was at the Expo, in costumes, kicking off

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

spreading goodwill, recognizing individuals who have battled through adversity, and encouraging community involvement to make a positive difference in the lives of others—and Northeast Ohio comic book writer and president of Hero Tomorrow Comics Ted Sikora was making the rounds.

And, FreshWater Cleveland’s own superhero, managing photographer Bob Perkoski, was also at FAN EXPO Cleveland last weekend—capturing all the fright and excitement the event had to offer. Relive your own experience if you were there, or live vicariously

through Perkoski’s camera lens if you weren’t.