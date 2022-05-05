Fun and games (and cosplay): FAN EXPO rolls through the CLE with something for everyone

Bob Perkoski | Thursday, May 5, 2022
Whether Cosplay and anime, or games and celebrity meet-and-greets are your thing, FAN EXPO Cleveland had a bit of everything outré last weekend.

The event, formerly known as Wizard World Comic Con, has been an annual hit in the city ever since the touring show landed on the shores of Lake Erie in 2015. Now under the name FAN EXPO, the event once again hit the Huntington Convention Center last Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1 with plenty of sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, celebrity sighting, and, course, costumes.

Dr. Strange, Batman, The Mandalorian, Cat Woman, and Captain America all made appearances, as did numerous Wookies and Star Trek regulars.

In fact, William Shatner (Captain Kirk in Star Trek) himself was at FAN EXPO Cleveland, speaking to audiences, while actors Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, and Jeff Anderson had a “Clerks” reunion.

Locally, the Cleveland Asian Festival was at the Expo, in costumes, kicking off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and promoting the upcoming 2022 Asian Festival May 21 and 22 in AsiaTown; Super Heroes for Kids in Ohiospreading goodwill, recognizing individuals who have battled through adversity, and encouraging community involvement to make a positive difference in the lives of others—and Northeast Ohio comic book writer and president of Hero Tomorrow Comics Ted Sikora was making the rounds.

And, FreshWater Cleveland’s own superhero, managing photographer Bob Perkoski, was also at FAN EXPO Cleveland last weekend—capturing all the fright and excitement the event had to offer. Relive your own experience if you were there, or live vicariously through Perkoski’s camera lens if you weren’t.

Read more articles by Bob Perkoski.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

