Federal aid arrives for low-income residents’ water and sewer bills

It’s available to Cuyahoga County residents who live at or below 175% of the federal poverty guideline (for a family of four, their annual income must be at or below $46,375).

Applicants must pay their own water and sewer bills, and their bills must be in their own name, not the landlord’s name.

To apply, you can call (216) 350-8008 to make an appointment or make an appointment online . Appointments are only available by phone or video conference.

You should be prepared to provide multiple documents at least three days before the appointment visit, including: your most recent sewer/water bills; photo ID; social security cards and birth certificates (or other proof of legal residency) for all household members; and paystubs or other income verification for each household member over the age of 18.

The aid goes directly to your utility provider. CHN spokesperson Laura Boustani says those facing a disconnection will often have that process halted as long as they have an appointment coming up with CHN and their utility provider is in contact with CHN.