Greater Cleveland Partnership launches initiative to bridge IT talent and equity gap

Craig Platt is talking about a revolution in Cleveland—the kind of revolution that will create a sustainable, equitable ecosystem of technology jobs in the region and bridge the IT talent and equity gap.
That revolution started Tuesday, Jan. 31, when Greater Cleveland Partnership
(GCP) officially kicked off its Workforce Connect IT Sector Partnership Talent Accelerator initiative
with a “signing day,” as five apprentices their acceptance letters to work as consultants for their apprenticeship sponsors.
Randy Banks signed his acceptance letter to work as a consultant for his apprenticeship sponsor, Greater Cleveland Partnership
The signing day event marks the beginning of Phase I of the initiative and is modeled after the college announcement process for student athletes.
The initiative—launched in partnership with employer of record, Interapt,
a Louisville, Kentucky-based software consulting and development firm with expertise in business innovation, digital transformation, and IT workforce development—is aimed at bridging the IT talent and equity gap in Greater Cleveland.
Apprentices enter into a consulting engagement agreement with Interapt, which acquires and develops talent and makes sure they have industry-credentialed certifications before entering the program.
“Our focus is on systems change, not programs,” explains Platt, GCP’s managing director, IT sector partnership. “We’re driving changes in the talent development ecosystem to deliver a more equitable and inclusive IT talent pipeline. The end goal is to make these changes sustainable via operating efficiencies, innovation, and employer success.”
During a special Signing Day event, Greater Cleveland Partnership’s Workforce Connect IT Sector Partnership Talent Accelerator initiative connected apprentices to employers in Greater Cleveland. A new path
The initiative leverages a 12-month registered apprenticeship model to create inclusive and equitable IT workforce development pathways for underrepresented populations and works with area employers who need experienced IT talent.
“This is a new, more equitable and inclusive pathway into IT,” says Platt. “Our GCP [Talent Accelerator] initiative provides equity by meeting both employers and untapped talent where they are to provide an equitable and inclusive talent pipeline.”
The Talent Accelerator initiative launched in November and is designed to help area businesses recruit a diverse group of people looking to get into the IT sector, while also touting the apprenticeship as a way for those workers to gain the training and experience they need.
Cleveland’s IT sector, with many open skills-based jobs, needs to diversify its talent pool, says Platt. The Talent Accelerator works with the apprentices and business partners Westfield
, MassTechism, and KeyBank
, as well as CVP, to create opportunities and eliminate barriers to entry by providing ongoing training and individually focused coaching and mentoring support through the apprenticeships. Platt says they plan to have additional employers sign on to the initiative.
Citing Team NEO
’s Cuyahoga County IT jobs statistics, Platt says only 9% of the Black population in the county, 3% of the Latino population, and 27% of female population are in IT jobs.
This initiative is meant to increase those numbers. “This is an equitable pathway for underrepresented populations to get into IT careers which lead to economic mobility,” Platt says. “What are the challenges? In addition to learning the in-demand technical skills, the soft skills including communication, time management, planning, social networking, and problem solving are critical to being work ready.
“We’re continuing to improve these skills driven by our registered apprenticeship program where the apprentices must meet timely goals and objectives to demonstrate their progress,” he continues. “Thus, employees get a risk-mitigated approach to skills-based learning.”
Candidates currently in the pipeline recently completed technology training boot camps at We Can Code IT
, Tech Elevator
, Urban City Codes
, and Cleveland Codes
.
Employers can hire the person who they are sponsoring any time during the apprenticeship, says Platt, and even recruit from coding bootcamp or recommend candidates to join the initiative.
Bridging the gap
There is a strong demand for qualified IT talent in the region, and this initiative is designed to attract, train and retain that talent to fill local employers’ needs.
“The idea is a supply chain for talent development,” Platt says. “Employers tell us the skills they need, we go out recruit, train, and prepare the talent.”
Yasmin Abdul-Khaliq (left) signed her acceptance letter to work as a consultant for her apprenticeship sponsor, Key Bank. She is pictured with KeyBank’s Cyber Defense Center director, Jennifer Zacharias (right).
Platt says the people who enroll are dedicated to building lucrative careers.
“These are not interns, these are mature individuals, some with families, who are trying to make a difference,” explains Platt of the apprentices. “They are [a group] who see an opportunity to gain economic stability and future economic mobility.”
These full-time jobs have an average starting salary of $47,500 per year and come with paid time off and full benefits.
Additionally, through the Talent Accelerator initiative, apprentices receive an average starting bonus of $3,750 within their first week of starting work. They are offered wraparound services—such as transportation, childcare, and individualized coaching, says Platt.
“We are working together on multiple levels to accelerate the readiness of industry-credentialed, entry level talent into Greater Cleveland businesses,” he says. “[With the bonus], they can make sure they have the right clothes—business attire or casual business attire—we pay 80% of childcare costs, and offer transportation services through the locally-owned, minority-owned business, AskDomm, LLC
.”
In addition to this first phase, which accelerates the readiness of industry-credentialed, entry level talent into apprenticeships, there are two more phases to the initiative.
Phase II will focus on projects and
accelerating the development of mid-level talent through exposure and experience executing more complex IT projects, roles, and assignments. Phase III will focus on
managed services and accelerating the business cycle time for talent acquisition.
The Signing Day event took place in front of friends and family of the apprentices at MidTown Tech Hive
on Euclid Avenue.
Currently there are 15 additional candidates in the pipeline waiting to be matched to employer jobs, says Platt, who adds that the plan is to launch a continuous flow of job placement.