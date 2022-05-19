Inspiring the uninspired: Destination Dream Foundation aims to motivate youth through the arts

national crowd-funding organization with offices in Cleveland that turns grassroots neighborhood projects into realities

mental health programs, and entrepreneurship for at-risk youth in the Buckeye area.

Jada Renee “We want to specifically target youth in impoverished areas,” says Jada Renee. “My vision is to build a campus. We’re training youth to understand their value and how to relate to business and how to turn creative ideas into revenue.”

Instilling business sense in the neighborhood’s young people is a priority for Jada Renee, who started her first business endeavor at the age of 19. She has worked with students in the Cleveland Metropolitan and Cleveland Heights-University Heights School Districts—particularly at Harvey Rice Wraparound

Jada Renee says she especially wants to reinforce these skills and values on the Black students in Cleveland, to make sure they know they can achieve any goal they set.

“In Cleveland, you don’t really see Black entrepreneurs, you didn’t really see Black industries thriving” she says. “I’m about individuality, and I can get anybody to understand their individuality and bring it out. I inspire the uninspired.”

Jada Renee’s ioby project, which launched in April and runs through December 18, involves the first phase of transforming the house into an arts education space. Additionally, Jada Renee is working with the Cuyahoga Land Bank to acquire the two vacant lots on either side of the property she owns.

Desitnation Dream Founation house rehab