A place to call home: Cleveland's Black community is hit hardest in affordable housing search

Ronnie Dunn, interim chief diversity and inclusion officer and associate professor of urban studies at Cleveland State University

“Two bedrooms now go for about $1,200 a month,” Banks says. “There’s usually no washer or dryer. Most apartments don’t have fridges and stoves"

In late May, Ja'Kaila Banks received notice that the landlord was selling the property and that she must move again. Bob Perkoski

Ja'Kaila Banks moving out of her duplex in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Bob Perkoski

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market locally and nationally has been active in an upward and forward momentum,” says Michael Lewis, real estate director for

Union Miles Development Corporation

, a Community Development Corporation (CDC) that supports and seeks to improve the Union-Miles neighborhood.

“But in Black and poverty-stricken areas in Cleveland, and I can speak for Cleveland’s southeast side, we have not seen those comparable levels of coming back,” Lewis says of the newer developments.

Since the racism-public health declaration, the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County have taken steps to turn conditions around.

Cleveland City Council

, for example, has revised its system of granting tax abatements to encourage new, affordable housing in blighted areas, including the East Side.

County Executive Armond Budish says the county is using federal

American Rescue Plan Act

(ARPA) money to revamp the homeless shelter system. The county has also appropriated $5 million—including $3 million in ARPA funds—to help for-profit developers and nonprofits build new affordable housing and rehabilitate existing housing.

Amy Khare, research director at the National Initiative on Mixed-Income Communities

“In Cleveland, there has been a definite need to address continued concentrated poverty and racial segregation on the East Side for generations,” Khare says.

interim chief diversity and inclusion officer and associate professor of urban studies at

Cleveland State University

, says redlining isn’t entirely an historical relic.

“I’m sure there is still aspects of it, steering people from different backgrounds to certain neighborhoods and charging higher interest rates to some, and in some case not giving loans,” Dunn says.

Roger Sikes, program manager at

Creating Healthy Communities

at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, says that according to a health board analysis, people living in the same areas redlined in the mid-20th Century have lower life expectancies, sometimes significantly so.

“On Buckeye Road, the life expectancy is 23 years less than in Shaker Heights,” Sikes says. “One factor is housing conditions and access to housing.”

Lewis says high crime rates in southeast Cleveland help discourage development of new affordable housing and reduce existing home values. And crime results at least partly from poverty and lack of household wealth—which for Black people, stems from a legacy of mid-20th century real estate practices.

Meanwhile, housing rental rates are soaring and becoming unaffordable for many Clevelanders. Sutton says the median gross rent in Cleveland last year was $735 a month.

However, 32% of Clevelanders live at or below the poverty line, which is $26,200 annually for a family of four, and they spend 34% of their income, or $742 per month, on rent. HUD sets the maximum rate for affordable housing at 30% of gross annual income.

“With increases in property values, the rents are going up even higher,” Sutton says.

Stephanie Thomas, a city neighborhood street outreach worker at Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless Myriad obstacles

Stephanie Thomas, a city neighborhood street outreach worker at

Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

(NEOCH), says the homeless are given top priority when it comes to receiving subsidized rental housing through the

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority

(CMHA) and its parent agency HUD.

The rentals are known as

Section 8

housing, which refers to Section 8 of the Federal Housing Act of 1937.

Unfortunately, Thomas says, some landlords don’t accept Section 8 rent vouchers, even though the vouchers guarantee that landlords will receive rent payments.

In most Cuyahoga County cities, no laws exist that prohibit landlords from discriminating against Section 8 renters—90% of whom are Black in Cuyahoga County, according to Sikes.

“They’re good people [at EDEN] trying to do their best and they have a vigorous inspection program that was put in place to prevent slumlords,” Thomas says. “But it slows down the process for people who desperately need housing.”

Another problem is out-of-state companies buying local houses and apartments. They outbid local property seekers, drive up rents and reduce the chances for Cleveland-area residents to purchase homes.

Another factor hurting Black residents and other minorities is gentrification, which happens when developers build upscale housing in historically poverty-stricken areas—forcing out existing residents who can no longer afford to live there. This has happened in some Cleveland neighborhoods like Tremont and Detroit-Shoreway.

Molly Nagin, a certified healthcare navigator and grassroots organizer at Universal Health Care Action Network

The Clinic’s sprawling and ever-growing main campus includes three hotels and three “specialized lodging options” where out-of-town patients and their families can stay. In May it announced plans for a new Neurological Institute and an expansion of its Cole Eye Institute.

Meanwhile, residents living in Fairfax are struggling. According to a 2021 study by

The Center for Community Solutions

, the median household income in Fairfax is $20,331 and 37% of the population lives in poverty.

“Cleveland Clinic is the largest employer in Cleveland,” Nagin says. “It’s also the largest property holder outside of the city itself, but it doesn’t pay much in property taxes. It’s supposed to donate to the city as a charity, but we found a lot of hospital systems aren’t putting that money back into the community but into research. The research is supposed to benefit the community, but it’s really a loophole.”

“We’re focused on stabilizing our neighborhoods,” Lewis says. “The situation didn’t devolve overnight so it’s not going to bounce back overnight. But we’re making great strides toward home ownership opportunity. We want to be able to continue to improve the quality of life for residents, and it starts with single, affordable homes.”

Union Miles hopes to break ground later this year on the Walt Collins Veterans Housing and Service Initiative on Harvard Avenue at East 95th Street. The plan initially will include 10 single-family housing units for unsheltered veterans and a service center where they can receive help for mental-health and substance-abuse problems.

As for the HUD-funded

“The people living there now on Woodhill already have a strong sense of cooperative, informal neighboring, and a feeling for how they want the space to look like and how it will be governed—and they want to help govern and control it,” Khare says.

“It will probably take two decades to see some results of the Woodhill project,” Khare says. “It’s the children raised in that new environment who will benefit, perhaps by better schools and more career opportunities.”

In the coming months, FreshWater will be covering affordable housing, access to food, access to resources, and neighborhood improvement as we explore the declaration that racism is a public health crisis.