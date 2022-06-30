Expanding manufacturing innovations: MAGNET pitch competition now covers all of Northern Ohio

Corrolytics startup secured an award for a microbial corrosion testing kit aimed at the oil and gas industry Courtesy of Corrolytics

Andrea Navratil, senior startup advisor at competition host MAGNET,

. “Manufacturing is a big part of getting medical devices into the hands of doctors and patients. We felt like this would be a good way to help more entrepreneurs in the space.”

geared to a finalist’s particular needs, based on where they are in their product development journey.

Corrolytics CEO and co-founder Anwar Sadek