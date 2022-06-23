A rising tide: SCORE works with Community Development Corporations to uplift local businesses

SCORE Cleveland works to support its parent organization’s larger mission of mentoring America’s small businesses like Rincon Criollo Take 2 in the West Boulevard Neighborhood. Bob Perkoski

The majority of Metro West’s small storefronts are minority-owned restaurants, convenience stores, bakers, barber shops, and beauty salons. Many of these shops are run by older people lacking a grasp on modern business practices, says Metro West small business coordinator Monserrat Monterrubio.

The majority of Metro West’s small storefronts like Kamal's Tires Service and La Virtud on Clark Ave in the Clark – Fulton neighborhood are minority-owned, encompassing restaurants, convenience stores, bakers, barber shops and beauty salons. “The most challenging aspect for these owners is technology,” says Monterrubio. “During the pandemic, everyone wanted to do online shopping, and these folks didn’t know how to navigate that. We also have to face the fact that most of our families are from low- to moderate-income households, and with neighborhoods becoming gentrified, these businesses cannot sustain themselves.”

Rents throughout Metro West’s service area are projected to rise by four to five dollars per square foot in coming years, Monterrubio says. In the meantime, struggles with staffing are impacting area hospitality businesses, even as virus-related restrictions have lifted.

The Metro West CDC’s relationship with SCORE was catalyzed by demand for local resources around business creation or upkeep. Monterrubio surveys neighborhood owners, helping relay their personalized needs to SCORE via a meticulous application process.

For example, as Clark-Fulton has the densest population of Hispanic and Latino residents in Ohio (approximately 64%), Metro West will request Spanish-speaking advisors

from SCORE’s pool of volunteers.

“With every new person that comes to us with a business idea, we refer them to SCORE to start building on the right track,” says Monterrubio. “We see a lot of people who don’t have a business plan, or don’t know enough about how to develop a financial plan. Once we refer them to SCORE, they can do everything at the same time, and do it right away.”

Meat shop and lunch spot Saucisson has operated from its storefront in Slavic Village for five years. Assisting a community in need

CNP director of workforce development Michael Elliott

