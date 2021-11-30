The urban landscape: A photo essay of Cleveland neighborhoods

The City of Cleveland celebrated its 225th birthday
earlier this year, marking changes to the city skyline and overall landscape.
When managing photographer Bob Perkoski looks around Cleveland’s modern-day urban landscape, he is inspired by what he finds visually interesting in the city’s old buildings and historic neighborhoods.
Many of us live in and pass through these neighborhoods every day and may not see the beauty in these ordinary urban scenes. Check out what Perkoski sees though the lens of his camera.