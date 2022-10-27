Cuyahoga Arts & Culture honored for its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging

Michael G. Shinn was the founder of the Shinn Family Foundation and served as secretary of philanthropy, Ohio’s Board of Trustees until his death in March 2015.

CAC was nominated for the award by Treye Johnson, program director for Vibrant Neighborhoods and Inclusive Economy at the George Gund Foundation

Those honorees with the Shinn Award have made outstanding contributions to philanthropy by building bridges and connecting people dedicated to equity; champion the acceptance, respect and inclusion of all; promote justice, impartiality and fairness; forge genuine partnerships with diverse communities; and implement equitable practices in organizational operations, grantmaking and other areas.

Since 2016, the number of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC)-led and serving organizations receiving grants from CAC has tripled.

From 2016 until 2022, funding to BIPOC-led and serving organizations increased by 222%.

Since CAC redesigned its Support for Artists grants in 2016, 88% of the artists awarded flexible funding identify as BIPOC.

91% of CAC’s Cultural Heritage grant recipients are BIPOC-led.

In 2021, 48% of the expert panelists who reviewed and scored all grant applications identified as BIPOC.

Three members of CAC's current five-member Board of Trustees identify as women of color, including CAC's board president Nancy Mendez and vice president Michele Scott Taylor

An internal committee of CAC staff members compose a “racial equity working group,” that centers racial equity in CAC’s grantmaking and operations.