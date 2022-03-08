46th Cleveland International Film Festival announces program lineup

The 46th Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF46) program lineup is now online.
CIFF46 will take place Wednesday, March 30 through Saturday, April 9, at its new home at Playhouse Square, followed by CIFF46 Streams, presented by PNC, Sunday, April 10 through Sunday, April 17 on the CIFF streaming platform.
During its 11 day run, the in-person CIFF46 will showcase 146 feature films and 182 short films, representing 73 countries. CIFF46 Streams
will present nearly two-thirds of the in-person lineup over its eight-day run.
The Cleveland International Film Festival joins with cultural and art institutions around the world in standing in solidarity with Ukraine and its sovereign people. Because of that, CIFF36 organizers have decided not to screen any films in CIFF46 that are produced by Russia-based companies or funded in any way by the Russian Federation.
The Ukrainian Film Academy and European Film Academy, along with numerous Ukrainian artists, filmmakers, and others, have called on institutions worldwide to cancel cultural partnerships with the Russian Federation.
The organizers state: "The unlawful and brutal actions of the Russian government are being challenged across the globe. While we embrace artistic freedom and have not based our decision on the content or storytellers of any particular film, we must recognize that freedom itself now hangs in the balance in Ukraine.” The two films that have been removed from the CIFF46 program are “No Looking Back” and “Unclenching the Fists.”
Tickets for CIFF46 go on sale to members Friday, March 11
at 11 a.m. and to the public on Friday, March 18 at 11 a.m. Anyone can become a CIFF member
, (216) 623-3456.
Tickets for in-person screenings are $14 for CIFF members and $16 for non-members. Tickets for CIFF46 Streams screenings are $8 for CIFF members and $10 for non-members. Digital voucher 10-packs, which are redeemable for in-person screenings only, are $120 for CIFF members and $140 for non-members.
Once on sale, tickets and voucher packs can be purchased online and by telephone, (877) 304-FILM (3456). Tickets can also be purchased in-person beginning Monday, March 28 at the Film Festival box office in the KeyBank State Theatre Lobby at Playhouse Square. Be sure to check the Festival website for box office hours.
