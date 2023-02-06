Concord Casimir calls for flip-flopping end to winter, keep both your long Johns and shorts handy

John Niedzialek with Casimir doing some weather research. Courtesy of John Niedzialek

Casimir has predicted the spring weather accurately every year since he started participating in Groundhog Day back in 2014, says Niedzialek. “

A volunteer at

St. Casimir Polish Church

in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, Niedzialek is a weather enthusiast and a retired soil conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He works part-time for the

Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District

and teaches earth science at

Lakeland Community College

.

Niedzialek says he