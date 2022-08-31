CLE-ative Groove: Meet Annie Zaleski, author, journalist and music aficionado

Annie meeting Duran Duran in 2000 at Blossom

Annie at the Rock Hall with her Duran Duran book

I wrote the 33 1/3 book during the pandemic lockdown in 2020, which was quite an experience because I was basically at home doing research. But the interviews I did for the book (including nearly all of the band members, as well as multiple people involved with the album and radio and record labels) really provided rays of light during a tough time. I also have a lot of Cleveland in there—Kid Leo was a big champion of the New Romantic movement and answered a few questions, as did John Gorman (formerly of WMMS, another big supporter of the band) and Donna Halper. Donna's notorious for discovering Rush while at WMMS but had insights about Duran Duran from later jobs!



The Lady Gaga book was also a joy to do. I've followed her career since her first album and have always admired her creativity, fashion sense, music, and versatility. The book is a biography of her life, but it's augmented by these inspiring photos of her fashion and performances. I did a lot of research for this one and tried to dig up things even mega-fans might not know about.

