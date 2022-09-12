People of CLE: Angie Schmitt, public transportation activist

Angie Schmitt is one of the country’s best-known writers on sustainable transportation. Courtesy of Angie Schmitt

in safe, accessible, affordable, reliable and sustainable public transit for Clevelanders.

Writer and 13-year Detroit Shoreway resident Angie Schmitt As one of the country’s best-known writers on sustainable transportation, Schmitt was a long-time writer and national editor for

Streetsblog

, a go-to source for planners, engineers, and advocates. She is the and author of “

Right of Way:

Race, Class, and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America

,” and the founder and principal at 3MPH Planning and Consulting , a small firm focused on pedestrian safety.

3MPH Planning and Consulting here